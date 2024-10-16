Vadream and Shoemark ready to shine in Champions Sprint at Ascot

The six-year-old has consistently run with credit this season without managing to get her nose in front, and Fellowes is confident of another big effort in what could potentially be her final visit to a racecourse.

Last seen earlier this month in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot, she was only beaten one and half lengths in that Group Three contest.

Fellowes thinks the ground – which is sure to be testing – can bring out the best in her and said: “The ground is in her favour. She’s been in arguably as good form as I think she’s ever been in this season.

“I think she did a career-best in the Haydock Sprint Cup (beaten less than two lengths in fourth).

“She’s put in a huge amount of very solid efforts in defeat elsewhere, beaten four lengths in a July Cup, beaten four lengths in the Diamond Jubilee, fourth in the Haydock Sprint Cup.

“You know really she’s thrown in three below-par runs – twice over five furlongs when the ground was too quick in Ireland and in the King’s Stand and then I don’t really know what happened at Haydock in the Temple.

“But otherwise she has been absolutely rock-solid. I was keen to run her in the Bengough, she loves the slop, she loves Ascot and she’s got a very good record in the race. She usually finishes about fifth or sixth and not beaten far.”