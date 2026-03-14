Uttoxeter review | Results and reports for the rest of Midlands Grand National day

Wellington Arch had finished second in last year's renewal of the JenningsBet 200 Shops Nationwide Handicap Hurdle but had little difficulty in going one better at Uttoxeter.

The 100/30 favourite arrived on the back of a solid second to Tutti Quanti at Newbury over two miles and relished stepping back up in trip on less testing ground, winning by a cosy enough length and a quarter.

The field were tightly bunched approaching the home straight but soon thinned out as the tempo lifted. The well backed A Perfect Day did his best to lower the favourite's colours but was ultimately no match for the progressive seven-year-old who followed up last year's run in the Midlands by winning at Aintree.

It put the cap on a good week for trainers Jonjo and AJ O'Neill and jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr. The trainers sent out two winners at the Cheltenham Festival in Johnnywho and Wilful with the latter ridden by O'Neill Jr who spoke to ITV Racing after the race.

"He's improved a bit, it was a good run at Newbury. Unfortunately he didn't get into Cheltenham [for the BetMGM Cup] but hopefully he will go back to Aintree.

"The ground was plenty soft enough for him. It's softer than I thought, proper soft."

Reflecting on Cheltenham, he added: "To get two Festival winners in the one week...we've been waiting six years for one...so it was amazing to get two.

"It was great for Richie [McLernon], a massive part of the team and he's like a big brother to me so I was delighted for him, and to get one on the board myself made it extra special. They [the horses] were quiet before Christmas so hopefully we can make them count now until the end of the season."