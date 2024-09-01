1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Nakashima v Zverev at 11/4 (bet365)

Brandon Nakashima v Alex Zverev

Novak Djokovic’s shock defeat has left our outright pick Zverev in pole position to make the final from the bottom half of the draw.

However, on Sunday he’ll need to fend off what could well be a tough challenge posed by the in-form Nakashima.

The American has enjoyed a strong hardcourt season and looks capable of causing a problem or two.

Zverev’s tendency to let his level dip a bit at times has been shown again in New York with two of his three matches so far seeing him lose a set.

The good thing for the German is that he has proved a difficult opponent for Nakashima in the past, winning both meetings. He triumphed in straight sets at Roland Garros in 2022 and needed four to win here in 2020.

The notable trend from the match-up has been how hard Nakashima has found it to break serve – he managed to do so only once in those seven sets.

I expect this to be a serve-dominated match, with Nakashima having held his own deal throughout seven of his last 13 matches, including two so far this week.

Tie-breaks could well be the order of the day – three of their previous seven sets have gone the distance – with one in the first set looking tempting at 11/4, while over 1.5 in the match at 3/1 is also worthy of consideration.

Another serve-related bet I like is for Zverev to win the ace handicap, giving up a 5.5 start.

He’s won 18-8 (2022) and 24-5 (2020) so far in their head-to-head and has managed 48 in three matches so far.

Admittedly, Nakashima has also hit double figures in each of his matches in New York but not too many get a lot of aces past the 6ft 6in Zverev, whose reach should help him with this bet.

Overall, I’d expect Zverev to come through this but doing so while dropping another set looks more than possible. That’s an 11/8 shot.

That’s been the outcome in two of his three matches so far and was in four of the six at this year’s other hardcourt Slam in Australia.

With Nakashima playing well, I feel he can grab a set here in a losing effort.