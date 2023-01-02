John Ingles highlights four significant changes to Timeform's ratings from racing on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
The Challow Novices’ Hurdle has a stellar roll of honour this century and Paul Nicholls, responsible for the last two winners, Bravemansgame and Stage Star, won it again with Hermes Allen (144p from 135p).
This renewal combined both quantity – it was the first double-figure field since 2009 – with quality, though the testing conditions took their toll, with half the field pulling up and others struggling in a truly-run race.
But Hermes Allen made light of the conditions to keep his unbeaten record with a scintillating performance. Travelling strongly and jumping fluently, Hermes Allen regained the lead three out after cutting out the early pace and was in command from then on. He’ll continue to take all the beating and looks entitled to be a short-priced favourite at this stage for the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham which will reportedly be his next race.
Both the placed horses ran well up in grade and are themselves open to improvement. The mare You Wear It Well (132p from 126p) kept on well for second, four and three quarter lengths behind the winner, while the third Idalko Bihoue (129p from 120p), on just his second run over hurdles, appeals as a scopey, athletic sort.
Conditions weren’t quite as soft at Cheltenham on Sunday which featured a cracking renewal of the New Year’s Day Handicap Chase. Several of these had run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here in November and the first four home had all shaped well in that race.
The likeable Midnight River (154 from 152p) had been an unlucky third in that contest and, looking well handicapped off the same mark, had things go his way ridden a bit closer to the pace this time. Even off his new mark, he seems sure to figure prominently again in the Plate at the Festival.
Runner-up Stolen Silver (156 from 155) had unseated in the Paddy Power but put in a much more fluent round of jumping with a good sight of his fences from the front and ran really well whilst shaping as if worth a try over further, Kempton’s Coral Trophy at the end of next month appealing as a possible short-term target.
A pair who had only just turned six completed the frame, Nassalam (147 from 145) from the in-form Gary Moore yard and Il Ridoto (remains 141), so both should still have good days ahead of them, with the latter again looking as though a drop back in trip might suit him ideally.
The Real Whacker (151p from 138p) was the outsider of the five runners in the Dipper Novices’ Chase but made it two out of two over fences at Cheltenham after making a winning debut over three miles here in November. He looks an even more exciting prospect now, belying his inexperience with some fast and accurate jumping from the front and he’ll be well worth his place in the best novice company in the spring.
Runner-up Monmiral (144p from 142p) built on the promise of his chasing debut behind Jonbon and remains capable of better over fences but the third Thunder Rock (149 from 150p), like the runner-up in receipt of 3 lb from the winner, didn’t jump fluently enough to land a blow though stayed on in the straight to be beaten just a head for second.
The New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore was the highlight in Ireland and with Al Boum Photo, the winner for the last four years, now retired, it produced a thrilling finish between the top two in the betting.
It was another former Gold Cup winner who came out on top, with Minella Indo (remains 164+) winning for the first time since his big day at Cheltenham in 2021 and having his first race since running poorly at Punchestown in the spring. While he didn’t have to be at his best, there was encouragement from how well he knuckled down after not being all that fluent at the last.
Runner-up Stattler (163p from 159p) emerged with plenty of credit too, he too absent since the spring when winning the National Hunt Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March. As well as trying to give Minella Indo 8 lb, this was a barely adequate trip for Stattler who still has potential despite losing his unbeaten record over fences and should be all the sharper for the run.
