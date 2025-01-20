Up to £1m on offer as top tracks launch British Midsummer Bonus

Up to £1m is on offer in the ‘British Midsummer Bonus’ which has been made available to connections of horses trained outside Europe who are being considered for three of the top Group One races in Great Britain in 2025.

Ascot, Goodwood and York have announced the incentive which will be available for sending horses for both the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot (and the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood which are run days apart from each other, minimising travel complexities. The £1 million win bonus will pay out should the winners of both races be owned or trained by the same person (or entity in the case of owners). If the horses are placed in both races, a £250,000 bonus will be paid. Additionally, any horse that wins either the King George or Qatar Sussex Stakes and then runs in the £1.25m Juddmonte International at York will receive a £250,000 appearance fee, whilst any horse that is placed in the King George or Qatar Sussex Stakes and then runs in the Juddmonte International will receive a £150,000 appearance fee.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We have been collectively considering how to maximise global attention on the midsummer period in Britain, when there are less major overseas events taking part than at other times of the year. “The thinking behind the Midsummer Bonus is that the opening races are, effectively, the same week, and this presents an opportunity to promote the whole week and all its international options as one entity. “By linking the high-summer flagship races at Ascot, Goodwood and York and promoting them together, with bonuses, we are hoping that there is a greater incentive to travel horses to the UK for this significant spell of racing with seven Group Ones. “We are offering full equine travel costs, stabling and such like within the bonus scheme, along with business class flights and hotels for connections, very much as is expected at major international meetings around the world these days.” Ed Arkell, Director of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ascot and York with the Midsummer Bonus. Given the ever increasing globalisation of racing it is key that Britain continues to attract the best horses in the world to compete in our top races. We hope that this scheme will aid that outcome and we look forward to welcoming connections to Britain’s leading racecourses.”

City of Troy (right) is too good for his rivals in the Juddmonte International