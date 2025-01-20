Sporting Life
Constitution Hill leads Lossiemouth at Kempton
Constitution Hill leads Lossiemouth at Kempton

Unibet Hurdle entries: Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth set for rematch?

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon January 20, 2025 · 10 min ago

Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth could be heading for a swift rematch in Saturday’s Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The former came out on top in round one at Kempton over Christmas when his impressive performance catapulted him back to favouritism to regain his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown in March.

Trainer Nicky Henderson announced last week that his star was taking in the weekend feature en route to the Festival but doubts had been expressed over whether the mare would make the trip across.

However, she features among the six entries unveiled on Monday.

Gordon Elliott’s Fils d’Oudairies is the other Irish entry, Brentford Hope is set to represent Harry Derham, while Joyeux Machin and Spirits Bay complete the possible field.

Patrick Mullins Weekend Review: Energumene, Kargese and Appreciate It

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

