Unibet Hurdle entries: Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth set for rematch?

The former came out on top in round one at Kempton over Christmas when his impressive performance catapulted him back to favouritism to regain his Unibet Champion Hurdle crown in March.

Trainer Nicky Henderson announced last week that his star was taking in the weekend feature en route to the Festival but doubts had been expressed over whether the mare would make the trip across.

However, she features among the six entries unveiled on Monday.

Gordon Elliott’s Fils d’Oudairies is the other Irish entry, Brentford Hope is set to represent Harry Derham, while Joyeux Machin and Spirits Bay complete the possible field.