Unibet Champion Hurdle: Constitution Hill among 16 entries

Nicky Henderson’s charge, who is bidding to regain his title having been forced to miss the race in 2024, is among initial entries as is All The World, an eight-year-old trained in Japan.

The Seven Barrows team also have Arkle favourite Sir Gino in the day one feature while the only other British entries are Brentford Hope, Christmas Hurdle third Burdett Road, Golden Ace and Nemean Lion.

Willie Mullins has six in the race, headed by last year’s winner State Man and Lossiemouth, second to Constitution Hill at Kempton last month.

Anzadam, Kargese, Kitzbuhel and Winter Fog complete his team.

Brighterdaysahead would be a leading fancy for Gordon Elliott if lining up and she’s been handed an entry along with stablemate King Of Kingsfield.

Senecia completes the initial entries.