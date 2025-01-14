Unibet Champion Hurdle: Constitution Hill among 16 entries

Constitution Hill could face an unfamiliar rival in the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March.
Nicky Henderson’s charge, who is bidding to regain his title having been forced to miss the race in 2024, is among initial entries as is All The World, an eight-year-old trained in Japan.
The Seven Barrows team also have Arkle favourite Sir Gino in the day one feature while the only other British entries are Brentford Hope, Christmas Hurdle third Burdett Road, Golden Ace and Nemean Lion.
Willie Mullins has six in the race, headed by last year’s winner State Man and Lossiemouth, second to Constitution Hill at Kempton last month.
Anzadam, Kargese, Kitzbuhel and Winter Fog complete his team.
Brighterdaysahead would be a leading fancy for Gordon Elliott if lining up and she’s been handed an entry along with stablemate King Of Kingsfield.
Senecia completes the initial entries.
Star mares have second option
Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth, both prominent in the Unibet Champion Hurdle market, also have entries in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.
The former is going from strength-to-strength this season and produced a powerful performance to win the Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown by 30 lengths over Christmas.
Kala Conti is Gordon Elliott’s only other entry but Lossiemouth’s handler, Willie Mullins, has five other options namely Gala Marceau, Got Glory, Jade De Grugy, Kargese and Lot Of Joy.
July Flower and Lantry Lady are in for Henry De Bromhead while the Irish team is completed by Feet Of A Dancer (Paul Nolan), Jetara (Jessica Harrington)
Dan Skelton has a strong hand numerically through Kateira, Nurse Susan, Take No Chances and West Balboa.
The British challenge is completed by Casa No Mento, Dysart Enos, Golden Ace, Hollygrove Cha Cha, Pinot Rouge, Queens Gamble and Wyenot.
