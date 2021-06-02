Timeform Race Passes: Ultimate form guide for only £30 per month

For that you get access to the ultimate form guide, providing Timeform analysis, flags and ratings for every runner in every race in Britain and Ireland.

Subscribers have access to additional features that add extra levels of insight, including complete performance histories and an extensive form archive.

There are betting hints and pace maps and Races Passes prove an invaluable aid when trying to assess any race on any day.

And if you want to use them for only big days such as Epsom this week, then you can access them for 24 hours for only £5.

Click here for full details