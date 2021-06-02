Timeform Race Passes: Ultimate form guide for only £30 per month

Timeform Race Passes are now available for less than half their previous price per month at £30.
For that you get access to the ultimate form guide, providing Timeform analysis, flags and ratings for every runner in every race in Britain and Ireland.
Subscribers have access to additional features that add extra levels of insight, including complete performance histories and an extensive form archive.
There are betting hints and pace maps and Races Passes prove an invaluable aid when trying to assess any race on any day.
And if you want to use them for only big days such as Epsom this week, then you can access them for 24 hours for only £5.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.