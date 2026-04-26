Two big chances for Night of Thunder in 2000 Guineas

John Ingles looks at the pedigrees of the leading contenders for the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend.

2000 Guineas Unbeaten in three starts at a mile last year, notably the Royal Lodge Stakes over the 2000 Guineas course and distance, Bow Echo is by Night of Thunder who caused a 40/1 upset in the 2000 Guineas in 2014. Night of Thunder is now the reigning champion sire in Britain and Ireland, with his winners last year including the 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower. Homebred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, Bow Echo is the first runner for his dam Aristocratic Lady, a useful sprinter (Timeform 103) whose three wins at three all came over six furlongs. The pick of her siblings is the smart horse Royal Rhyme, winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in 2024, while they are out of Dubai Queen, a useful half-sister to Dubawi who is also Night of Thunder’s sire, so there’s quite close inbreeding in Bow Echo’s pedigree. Dubawi finished only fifth when favourite for the 2000 Guineas, though he later won the Irish 2000 Guineas and Prix Jacques le Marois. Night of Thunder has a very strong hand in this year’s 2000 Guineas as he’s also responsible for Distant Storm, winner of the Tattersalls Stakes and third in the Dewhurst Stakes on his last two starts last year. He raced only at seven furlongs at two but will stay the extra furlong. He’ll be bidding to become Godolphin’s second consecutive 2000 Guineas winner after Ruling Court to have been a seven-figure breeze-up buy as he cost €1.9m at Deauville last May. He’s already the highest-rated among several winning siblings who include the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes winner Beautiful Morning and useful mile handicapper Classic (by Night of Thunder’s sire Dubawi), runner-up recently in the Spring Cup at Newbury. Their dam Date With Destiny (93) won over seven furlongs on her debut at two and earned black type from finishing third in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. However, she’s best known for being the only foal produced by George Washington, the 2000 Guineas winner in 2006.

Night of Thunder (white jacket) pictured winning the 2000 Guineas

Puerto Rico was beaten in his first five races at two over six furlongs but was a different proposition in the autumn when stepped up to seven furlongs and a mile, winning the Champagne Stakes, Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International. He’d be a poignant first winner of either Guineas for his sire Wootton Bassett who died in Australia last year when at the height of his powers, finishing runner-up to Night of Thunder in the 2025 sires’ table. The homebred Puerto Rico is a first foal and from a very successful Coolmore family. His dam April Showers (103), by Galileo, gained her only win in a mile maiden at Navan at two but was placed in better company at three at up to a mile and a quarter, notably when runner-up in the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes. April Showers is a sister to the Prix Marcel Boussac winners Ballydoyle and Misty For Me, the latter also winner of the Irish 1000 Guineas and Pretty Polly Stakes and later dam of the Group 1 winners Roly Poly and U S Navy Flag.

Read: How Wootton Bassett's legacy live on

Godolphin’s other leading contender King’s Trail, ready winner of both his races over a mile at Kempton, including the one stablemate Notable Speech won before his 2000 Guineas triumph in 2024, has more of a middle-distance pedigree though clearly isn’t short of speed. His sire Sea The Stars won both the 2000 Guineas and Derby, and King’s Trial also holds an Epsom entry himself. He’s a first runner for his smart dam Crown Walk (111), a daughter of Dubawi who began her career with Charlie Appleby, winning a seven-furlong novice on her debut at Chelmsford at two. However, she went on to better things with Alex Pantall in France, winning the Group 3 Prix Chloe over nine furlongs and finishing runner-up in a Group 1, the Prix Rothschild at Deauville. She was one of several useful or better winners among her siblings, the others including the King Edward VII Stakes winner Boscobel and the Prix Ganay winner Cutlass Bay. Behind both Distant Storm and Puerto Rico last year, Oxagon bids to become the first Craven Stakes winner (replay below) to follow up in the 2000 Guineas since Haafhd in 2004. He’s by Frankel who, apart from his own memorable 2000 Guineas victory in 2011, has already a sired a 2000 Guineas winner as well with Chaldean in 2023. Oxagon is another out of a daughter of Dubawi, the twice-raced Endless Charm (85). Trained by Charlie Appleby, she earned the Timeform ‘large P’ when making an impressive debut at Kempton at two over six furlongs but wasn’t seen again after finishing last in a handicap at Lingfield at three. Endless Charm is also the dam of a two-year-old six-furlong winner, Appointed One. This is the same family as last year’s Craven runner-up Wimbledon Hawkeye who was fifth in the 2000 Guineas. Oxagon’s owner Prince Faisal’s success with the family goes back a long way; his 1990 Prix de Diane winner Rafha produced his talented sprinters and excellent sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac.

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Starspangledbanner’s son Gstaad, who has been put back into the 2000 Guineas after being mistakenly taken out, ended his two-year-old campaign by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar over a mile. Despite his speedy pedigree, he has therefore proven himself over a longer trip than his dam’s other smart colt Vandeek (by Havana Grey) who raced only at six furlongs, winning the Richmond Stakes, Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. Gstaad started off at six furlongs too, winning the Coventry Stakes before finishing second in the Morny but was then also a good second over seven in the National Stakes and Dewhurst before the Breeders’ Cup. Producing a couple of Group 1 winners among her six winning foals is some feat for their dam Mosa Mine, just a modest five-furlong maiden who once changed hands for only £800. On the other hand, she shared her grandam with top-class French sprinter Anabaa, winner of the July Cup in 1996. 1000 Guineas Precise might be a daughter of sprinter Starspangledbanner but she relished the step up from seven furlongs when running out a convincing winner of the Fillies’ Mile over the 1000 Guineas course and distance on her final start last year. She’s out of a Galileo mare, after all, and stamina was very much a strong suit of her dam’s brother Kingfisher, winner of the Dee Stakes and runner-up in the Irish Derby and the Gold Cup. Precise’s dam Way To My Heart, who was just a fair maiden in Ireland in Anne-Marie O’Brien’s colours, has produced a couple of winners abroad besides Precise. There are no other Group 1 winners close up in the pedigree, though big things were expected at one time of High Definition (also by Galileo) who showed very smart form but didn’t win on the Flat after the age of two and eventually went hurdling. However, Precise’s fourth dam was high-class miler Sonic Lady. Her only defeat in Europe at three came when sent off favourite for the 1000 Guineas in which she finished third.

Precise was Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old filly in 2025

Third behind Precise in the Moyglare Stud Stakes over seven furlongs, Venetian Sun had won all four of her previous starts over sprint trips, notably the Prix Morny against the colts. She too is by a sprinter, from the first crop of July Cup winner Starman, and goes into the 1000 Guineas with more to prove stamina-wise. A 240,000 guineas yearling, Venetian Sun is a half-sister to useful Irish sprinter Sir Yoshi, who is best at five furlongs, while her less talented half-sister Got The Moves gained her only win in Ireland over seven furlongs. Their dam Johara (105) was campaigned as a sprinter for her original trainer Chris Wall, winning over six furlongs at three, but ran her best races later on in France over further, being placed in listed company up to a mile and a quarter. The wider family includes Shadow of Light, last year’s 2000 Guineas third, who had completed the Middle Park/Dewhurst double at two. Another from the first crop of her sire is Diamond Necklace, the top two-year-old of either sex by St Mark’s Basilica, a top-class colt at three when his wins included the Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes. Unbeaten at two, with her final win coming in the Prix Marcel Boussac, however she fares at Newmarket, Diamond Necklace is bred to stay beyond a mile in due course. Her French dam Prudenzia (106) was a useful middle-distance filly herself, winning a listed race at Longchamp over eleven furlongs. She has been even more successful as a broodmare, Diamond Necklace being her eighth foal to achieve a Timeform rating of at least 100. Prudenzia’s first foal, Chicquita, won the Irish Oaks and might have won more good races but for some wayward steering, but Magic Wand was a more straightforward filly, winning the Cheshire Oaks and Ribblesdale Stakes and later gaining a Group 1 success for Ballydoyle in Australia in the Mackinnon Stakes.

After she had won the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket last year, there was some debate about whether True Love, also successful in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, would remain best as a sprinter or whether she’d stretch out to a mile for the 1000 Guineas. Her reappearance win over seven furlongs in the Priory Belle Stakes at Leopardstown goes some way to showing that she has potential beyond sprint trips. Her sire No Nay Never is certainly a speed influence, and her sister Truly Enchanting was also a two-year-old sprint winner, successful in the Airlie Stud Stakes. Their Galileo half-sister Lily Pond had form up to a mile and a half, however, and the family is more of a middle-distance one. In fact, True Love’s great grandam All Too Beautiful, runner-up in the Oaks, was a sister to Galileo and half-sister to Sea The Stars. True Love’s dam Alluringly (107) was useful, gaining both her wins at around nine furlongs and finishing third in the Oaks herself. Rockfel Stakes runner-up The Prettiest Star gives Starman another leading 1000 Guineas contender from his first crop. Her year-older half-brother Tokyo Joe got off the mark over six furlongs at Lingfield late last year and they are the first two foals out of the Aga Khan’s Ediyva who was one of the mares bought by Starman’s owner David Ward to help get his stallion career off the ground. By Kingman, Ediyva (84) did all her racing at seven furlongs, winning a maiden at Dundalk. She was a half-sister to three useful winners at a mile out of Emiyna (116) who disappointed when a leading contender for the Irish 1000 Guineas but proved herself at a mile when runner-up in the Desmond Stakes and looked worth a try over further. The Aga Khan’s ‘E’ family is synonymous with stamina a bit further back, as Emiyna was herself out of a half-sister to the likes of Gold Cup winners Enzeli and Estimate and Irish Oaks and Prix Royal-Oak winner Ebadiyla.