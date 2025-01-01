Twiston-Davies team detail plans for Potters Charm and Beauport

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, the well-regarded five-year-old has excelled over both an intermediate trip and at Prestbury Park this season, scooping Grade Two honours in the Cotswolds with a destructive display at the November meeting.

Dropped back in distance for his first taste of Grade One competition at Aintree on Boxing Day, he justified both connections’ lofty opinion and his position as evens-favourite for the Formby Novices’ Hurdle with a scintillating success in the Merseyside gloom.

It was not only the Twiston-Davies team’s first Grade One success since the days of Bristol De Mai, but a performance that marked him out as a real contender for National Hunt’s showpiece meeting in March.

After reporting their new star had bounced out of his trip to Liverpool in rude health, Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer to his father, confirmed he will now head straight to Cheltenham.

He said: “He’s come out of Aintree really well and did two canters on Tuesday morning. We thought we were going to give him a bit longer break but he has come out of the race so well and very fresh.

“We’ll go straight to Cheltenham and find a little gallop for him in between, but he seems in really, really good form.

“Sam (Twiston-Davies, jockey) said his hurdling was much slicker and the race was never really in doubt and dropping back in trip to win a Grade One is obviously quite a difficult thing to do. It just shows the ability he has to win over two miles and two-miles-five, it takes a very good horse to do that.”