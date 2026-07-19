Trained by Joseph O’Brien, who can do no wrong at present and was bringing up a treble on the day, the JP McManus-owned Trustyourinstinct had finished just behind Purview over 10 furlongs on his most recent start at the same venue but stayed the mile and three-quarters well on this his first Flat start at the trip.

The six-year-old, who has a hugely consistent record at the Curragh and has also won over hurdles, was held onto by rider Declan McDonogh through the early stages, with Happy Pharoah and Illinois doing battle for the lead.

Al Riffa, the odds-on market leader and stablemate of the eventual winner, looked to squirm his way out of a pocket on the inside after turning into the home straight, but he didn’t quite pick up as expected when eventually getting a clear run, with 13/2 chance Trustyourinstinct showing a bright turn of foot out deeper on the course.

He bounded to the front inside the final furlong on the good to firm going and went by the line for a three-quarter-length win over 25/1 outsider Happy Pharoah. Al Riffa could manage only third under Dylan Browne McMonagle.