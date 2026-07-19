Trustyourinstinct relished the conditions and step up in trip to win the 1xBet.ie Proud Supporters Of Irish Racing Curragh Cup.
Trained by Joseph O’Brien, who can do no wrong at present and was bringing up a treble on the day, the JP McManus-owned Trustyourinstinct had finished just behind Purview over 10 furlongs on his most recent start at the same venue but stayed the mile and three-quarters well on this his first Flat start at the trip.
The six-year-old, who has a hugely consistent record at the Curragh and has also won over hurdles, was held onto by rider Declan McDonogh through the early stages, with Happy Pharoah and Illinois doing battle for the lead.
Al Riffa, the odds-on market leader and stablemate of the eventual winner, looked to squirm his way out of a pocket on the inside after turning into the home straight, but he didn’t quite pick up as expected when eventually getting a clear run, with 13/2 chance Trustyourinstinct showing a bright turn of foot out deeper on the course.
He bounded to the front inside the final furlong on the good to firm going and went by the line for a three-quarter-length win over 25/1 outsider Happy Pharoah. Al Riffa could manage only third under Dylan Browne McMonagle.
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"He's been a great servant for us over a number of seasons," O'Brien said on Racing TV.
"He was a bit keen in his younger days but he switched off good today and he has the gears. It was really snug, Dec said he was comfortable at every stage. There was a bit of argy-bargy down the inside but he got a lovely smooth run down the outside which was a bit help I'd say.
"I'd say he'll come back to every Group race he can run in at the Curragh, and the Irish St Leger would be one of them, absolutely. He has a good kick and is a stayer with speed."
Regarding Al Riffa, the trainer added: "He ran a good race, it was a bit messy down the inside and he never really got rocking. Hopefully in the autumn will be when we see the best of him."
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