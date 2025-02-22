Tripoli Flyer won the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton | report and free video replay

Tripoli Flyer, who holds an entry in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, quickened clear but got in close to the last and landed on all fours, losing momentum. Jockey Jonny Burke galvanised his mount who was able to go back up through the gears and pull seven and a half lengths clear of Miami Magic.

Roysse gave generously in front as is his wont and the field were quite well strung out behind but he had emptied his tank before the field began to turn for home. There were five relatively close together as they straightened up but only the winner and 9/5 favourite Miami Magic appeared to be going well and the market principals duly pulled clear of the remainder.

Fergal O'Brien's charge had won novice hurdles at Market Rasen and Musselburgh at cramped odds but gave connections a better guide to his ability in winning this Grade Two contest with something to spare.

Tripoli Flyer had finished second in the Grade Two bumper at Aintree last year and Burke said: "His bumper form was good enough to be very competitive and be first or second today but his hurdle form still left him with a little bit to be found.

"It's great he's gone and done it and I'm probably still learning about him as well; Paddy [Brennan] probably had more confidence in his ability. His jumping in the middle half just put me on the back foot a little bit. He's good [at jumping]; the way I'd describe him is he's lazy when he's not on it, he had a session between Musselburgh and here and when you do put the foot down on him he is very good but at the moment it just leaves a little bit to be desired, especially now going up in grade but there's no doubting the engine.

"I probably could have been more confident and waited longer but I wanted to have all bases covered with Miami Magic and when I did get half a length on him, he picked up and it was race over.

"On ratings there was plenty to find and it was a deep enough race, I thought coming in to today, there were plenty winners, and that was good.

"Good ground was what we always thought he wanted and after riding in the first I thought 'oh, this isn't great' it was quite testing but he's a stronger horse now and is definitely coping with it better but this is going to be his time now, coming into the spring."

'He's got explosive speed'

O’Brien said: “He’s got a huge engine and Jonny said you can put him where you want in a race, he’s got an explosive bit of speed about him. He thought he could have waited a bit longer maybe but he got the job done and we were here to win this.

“I felt very hopeful coming from Musselburgh and it wasn’t nice watching him up there down the back. But when he opened him up turning into the straight he was very good. He’s so relaxed and has got a great mind which you need for a good athlete, especially these two-milers. Johnny said coming in that soon as you switch him on and away he goes.

“I think he’s genuinely better going right-handed and he does jump a bit right but if it’s nice ground – and I wouldn’t want him running on soft ground – I do think he’s earned his chance to go to the Supreme.

"He’s won plenty now and definitely deserves a go.”