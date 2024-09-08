Tribalist springs 25/1 surprise for Andre Fabre and Mickael Barzalona in Prix du Moulin de Longchamp

The race appeared to revolve around the British and Irish-based runners, Roger Varian's grey Charyn sent off the odds-on favourite ahead of 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech from the yard of Charlie Appleby, with Aidan O'Brien's Henry Longfellow next in the market.

However, Barzalona clearly hadn't read the script on Andre Fabre's five-year-old, who had looked an obvious pace angle in the race in the second silks of Godolphin but was allowed an awful lot of rope out in front in the early stages.

Tribalist, a two-time winner at Group 2 level in testing conditions previously including at Saint-Cloud earlier this season, went around eight lengths clear at halfway and was still going strongly on the turn into the straight as Silvestre de Sousa first looked to ask for an effort from Charyn racing back in fourth.

The favourite picked up reasonably well to pass Henry Longfellow and Caramelito, who had led the chasing pack adrift of the leader, and with Notable Speech seemingly struggling to make up ground in behind, the way looked paved for Charyn to add to his impressive haul this season.

However, the winner had kept enough in the tank and, despite understandably tiring close home, the line came in time for Tribalist who still had a length and a quarter in hand over the fast-finishing Charyn (5/6 fav). Henry Longfellow was third, Caramelito fourth and 5/2 shot Notable Speech only fifth under William Buick.

Paddy Power left Charyn unchanged as their 5/2 favourite for the QEII at Ascot on Champions Day next month, but eased Notable Speech to 10/1 (from 7s) and Henry Longfellow to 14/1 (from 10s) for the same race.

Fabre told Sky Sports Racing: “It was a fantastic front-running performance, but it was down to Tribalist not the trainer.

“He is just good. Mickael couldn’t do anything else (but what he did), the others let him go.”

When asked if the victory means Tribalist will head to the Prix de la Foret next, Fabre added: “For sure, there is no other option. He could then go to the Breeders’ Cup.”