Trainers in form heading into Christmas

Using the Timeform stats, John Ingles picks out five trainers whose strings are in good form going into the big meetings after Christmas.

*Stats relate to trainers with at least 20 runners Nov 23 – Dec 20 Joseph O’Brien (Run To Form: 63.6%) Three winners over jumps for Joseph O’Brien in the last four weeks might seem a meagre total on the face of it but the stable is in much better form than that would suggest, with another six runners being placed. These stats relate to jumps only, but it’s well worth adding that O’Brien has had seven winners on the Flat at Dundalk in the same period, underlining that it’s very much a stable in form. Interestingly, all three of those jumps winners were three-year-old hurdlers, namely Naturally Nimble, Puturhandstogether and Beyond Your Dreams, the first-named going in at 33/1 at Fairyhouse when beating Willie Mullins’ then Triumph Hurdle favourite Willy de Houelle in a Grade 3 contest. Naturally Nimble holds an entry in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. Another notable performance worth highlighting came from stable star Banbridge in the Hilly Way Chase. He was trying to concede 10 lb to Energumene at Cork and was only a few lengths adrift of that rival when unseating at the last, looking sure to be placed, and has been credited with a career-best performance. Banbridge has been kept away from testing conditions in the past but has options in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase or the King George if the going isn’t too soft. Very smart staying hurdler Home By The Lee won Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle after landing the Lismullen Hurdle in 2022 and is likely to bid to complete the same double this year after winning the Lismullen again last month.

Warren Greatrex (RTF 63.3%) Warren Greatrex had 23 winners in the whole of last jumps season but has 19 winners on the board already this term and looks well on the way to his best total for some time. Seven of those winners have come in the last four weeks resulting in a current strike rate of 23.3%. Among those are a couple of fairly useful winners over fences this week, Margaret’s Legacy who landed a gamble on his stable debut at Southwell and Herakles Westwood who won a novice handicap at Newbury on his second start over fences and looks likely to progress further. Juvenile hurdler Quantock Hills is another to have made a good start for the yard after being recruited from France and followed up his win at Fontwell when dead-heating in the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham last Saturday, being the pick of the field on looks and looking a shade unfortunate not to win outright. Looking ahead to the Christmas period, the promising Good And Clever has a Grade 1 entry in the Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day. He was third in the Grade 2 bumper at the same track in the spring and beat the rest comprehensively when chasing home Paul Nicholls’ big-money buy Regent’s Stroll on his hurdles debut at Newbury last month. Nicky Richards (RTF 56.5%) Nicky Richards’ horses have certainly been in better shape than the trainer himself in recent weeks, though happily Richards is now recovering at home after a lengthy spell in hospital following a fall on his gallops last month which left him with multiple fractures. Of the yard’s 23 runners in the last four weeks, four have won, all ridden by Danny McMenamin, while another six have finished runner-up. The highlight of this period was the victory of smart chaser Nells Son in a handicap at Kelso worth nearly £40,000 to the winner, making it two out of two for the season. The Kalooki Kid, a winner on his second start over fences at Doncaster, and President Scottie, who shaped well when second on his chasing debut at Haydock, are only six-year-olds and both look potentially useful over fences. Among numerous entries for the stable on Boxing Day are Senor Lombardy who should appreciate the step up in trip in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen and Nab Wood who was a rapidly-improving hurdler when last seen early in the year and could return in a handicap on Wetherby’s card.

Quilixios in action