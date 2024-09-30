Trainer Dylan Cunha favouring QEII test for Newmarket victor Prague

Bought out of Aidan O’Brien’s yard for 10,000 guineas as an unraced three-year-old last October, the son of Galileo has made huge strides this season, progressing from a 40-1 debut victory at Sandown to a dominant display in the Joel Stakes over the Rowley Mile.

South African trainer Dylan Cunha reports his stable star to have taken those exertions in his stride and he is now eyeing a tilt at Group One glory on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot.

He said: “He seems to have come out of the race in good form, nice and fresh and looks happy.

“I think he’s most likely to go for the QEII. There’s been a bit of talk about the Breeders’ Cup because he’s got so much gate speed and so much speed, but I think the ground will be right for him in the QEII.

“The confirmations are tomorrow (Tuesday), so we’ll know what stays in and what comes out and we can make a decision after that, but I’d say we’re leaning towards that.”