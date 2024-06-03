Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rob Burrow pictured with Burrow Seven at his stable

Trainer Craig Lidster remembers ‘inspirational’ Rob Burrow

By Molly Hunter
12:39 · MON June 03, 2024

Trainer Craig Lidster has paid tribute to the “inspirational” Rob Burrow as the racing industry adds their condolences to those of the wider sporting world.

Burrow, an England international rugby league player who spent his whole career with Leeds Rhinos, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 after retiring two years prior.

After his diagnosis he threw himself into charity work, dedicating his final years to raising over £20million to benefit those with MND in the future.

A part of this effort was the Rob Burrow Racing Club, a syndicate overseen by the Good Racing Company that donated all of its profits to Burrow’s cause.

The syndicate owned Burrow Seven and Beep Beep Burrow, trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, and more recently Macarone, who is based with Lidster in Easingwold, York.

Lidster trained the horse to two victories last year, including a nursery handicap at Beverley when Burrow and his family were present.

Leeds Rhinos announced Burrow’s death aged 41 on Sunday evening, triggering widespread messages of condolence to his friends, former team mates and his family; wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

“It’s a devastating news, my thoughts are with his family, he was just an inspirational man and an inspirational father – it’s a sad loss to the sporting world,” said Lidster.

“He stayed in the public eye after his diagnosis and him and Doddie Weir brought the disease to the forefront of people’s minds. Without them plenty of people would be none the wiser.

“That was a very emotional day at Beverley, his kids picked up the trophy and it was bittersweet, that memory will be with me forever now.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, we’re just gutted for them. It’s very, very tough.”

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo