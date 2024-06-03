Trainer Craig Lidster remembers ‘inspirational’ Rob Burrow

Burrow, an England international rugby league player who spent his whole career with Leeds Rhinos, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 after retiring two years prior.

After his diagnosis he threw himself into charity work, dedicating his final years to raising over £20million to benefit those with MND in the future.

A part of this effort was the Rob Burrow Racing Club, a syndicate overseen by the Good Racing Company that donated all of its profits to Burrow’s cause.

The syndicate owned Burrow Seven and Beep Beep Burrow, trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, and more recently Macarone, who is based with Lidster in Easingwold, York.

Lidster trained the horse to two victories last year, including a nursery handicap at Beverley when Burrow and his family were present.

Leeds Rhinos announced Burrow’s death aged 41 on Sunday evening, triggering widespread messages of condolence to his friends, former team mates and his family; wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

“It’s a devastating news, my thoughts are with his family, he was just an inspirational man and an inspirational father – it’s a sad loss to the sporting world,” said Lidster.

“He stayed in the public eye after his diagnosis and him and Doddie Weir brought the disease to the forefront of people’s minds. Without them plenty of people would be none the wiser.

“That was a very emotional day at Beverley, his kids picked up the trophy and it was bittersweet, that memory will be with me forever now.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, we’re just gutted for them. It’s very, very tough.”