Tower Of London swoops late to win Comer Group International Curragh Cup

Tower Of London swooped in the final strides to snatch Group Two glory in the Comer Group International Curragh Cup.

The one-mile-six-furlong contest looked likely to be a battle between the 13/8 winner and 11/8 favourite Vauban, who finished fourth in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time. However, it was Tower Of London’s fellow Aidan O’Brien inmate Grosvenor Square who set out to make all, building up a huge advantage in the hands of Gavin Ryan. He still had plenty of daylight between him and the rest of the field turning for home, with Vauban’s attempt to run down Grosvenor Square quickly petering out. Ryan’s mount was starting to tread water in the final furlong though, just as Tower Of London really engaged top gear for Ryan Moore, reeling in the leader in the final furlong to eventually prevail by a length and a quarter. Vauban was a further seven lengths back in third.

