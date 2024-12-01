Tounsivator takes Royal Bond triumph at Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins’ Tounsivator came out on top when defeating four stablemates to take the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
Under Danny Mullins, he was a 12/1 shot with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio sent off 1/2 favourite for the Grade Two contest after finishing second in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.
The latter horse was upstaged by the winner, however, with Tounsivator throwing down a challenge in the final two furlongs and drawing level with the Romeo Coolio over the final flight.
After that he stuck gamely to the task, prevailing by two and a half lengths with the favourite behind him and Sea Of Sands back in third.
“I thought every horse that we ran there had a chance if they ran their best race,” said Willie Mullins.
“He might have had the fitness edge on them as he’d been running for us during the summer.
“He was a nice purchase for Temple Bloodstock and I’m very pleased for Aubrey McMahon. He was a reasonably priced horse and it’s tremendous for the syndicate to win a race like that.
“Aubrey seems to be able to buy them cheap, he also had the English Cesarewitch winner.
“I’m very happy with him and I’d imagine we’ll go on to Christmas now with him. The ground conditions probably suited him better today.”
