Tounsivator takes Royal Bond triumph at Fairyhouse

Under Danny Mullins, he was a 12/1 shot with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio sent off 1/2 favourite for the Grade Two contest after finishing second in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

The latter horse was upstaged by the winner, however, with Tounsivator throwing down a challenge in the final two furlongs and drawing level with the Romeo Coolio over the final flight.

After that he stuck gamely to the task, prevailing by two and a half lengths with the favourite behind him and Sea Of Sands back in third.

“I thought every horse that we ran there had a chance if they ran their best race,” said Willie Mullins.