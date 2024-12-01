Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Tounsivator, ridden by Danny Mullins
Tounsivator, ridden by Danny Mullins

Tounsivator takes Royal Bond triumph at Fairyhouse

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 01, 2024 · 29 min ago

Willie Mullins’ Tounsivator came out on top when defeating four stablemates to take the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Under Danny Mullins, he was a 12/1 shot with Gordon Elliott’s Romeo Coolio sent off 1/2 favourite for the Grade Two contest after finishing second in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

The latter horse was upstaged by the winner, however, with Tounsivator throwing down a challenge in the final two furlongs and drawing level with the Romeo Coolio over the final flight.

After that he stuck gamely to the task, prevailing by two and a half lengths with the favourite behind him and Sea Of Sands back in third.

“I thought every horse that we ran there had a chance if they ran their best race,” said Willie Mullins.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

“He might have had the fitness edge on them as he’d been running for us during the summer.

“He was a nice purchase for Temple Bloodstock and I’m very pleased for Aubrey McMahon. He was a reasonably priced horse and it’s tremendous for the syndicate to win a race like that.

“Aubrey seems to be able to buy them cheap, he also had the English Cesarewitch winner.

“I’m very happy with him and I’d imagine we’ll go on to Christmas now with him. The ground conditions probably suited him better today.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING