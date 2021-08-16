Toro Strike is Supreme at Goodwood for Richard Fahey

The four-year-old has a good record at the Sussex track having won in handicap company at the Glorious meeting last season when a 3yo and he wasn't beaten far in the Lennox Stakes last time out.

Held up in the early stages by Ryan Moore, Toro Strike started to make headway three furlongs from home and found plenty for pressure once switched out in the straight.

Double Or Bubble had hit the front at that point but Toro Strike made quick inroads into her lead and was well on top at the line, winning by two lengths and going away.