Toro Strike is Supreme at Goodwood for Richard Fahey

Toro Strike ran out a convincing winner of the Group 3 Weatherbys Hamilton Supreme Stakes for Richard Fahey at Goodwood on Sunday.
The four-year-old has a good record at the Sussex track having won in handicap company at the Glorious meeting last season when a 3yo and he wasn't beaten far in the Lennox Stakes last time out.
Held up in the early stages by Ryan Moore, Toro Strike started to make headway three furlongs from home and found plenty for pressure once switched out in the straight.
Double Or Bubble had hit the front at that point but Toro Strike made quick inroads into her lead and was well on top at the line, winning by two lengths and going away.
Fahey said afterwards: “Toro Strike just loves fast ground. We’ve been a bit unlucky with him. Sometimes we’ve entered him and it’s not worked out. On his day he’s pretty smart – when he gets everything right and comes off a strong pace it always seems to suit him.
“The Breeders’ Cup has been discussed. I’ve been talking about it with Alison (Begley, Al Shaqab’s racing manager), but we needed a good performance to get in it. We think it would suit him well.
“The Foret, you imagine, the ground (at ParisLongchamp) would be too slow for him. He loves quick ground and he seems to want a bit of time between his races.”