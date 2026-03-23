Top Northern riders set to battle for “Cock O’ The North” title

The race to be crowned horseracing’s “Cock O’ The North” gets underway, as the flat turf season starts at Doncaster on Saturday, where leading jockeys from across the North go head-to-head in one of the sport’s most competitive and closely followed regional contests.
The prestigious title recognises the jockey who rides the most winners across 16 racecourses, from Chester and Doncaster, up to Hamilton, Ayr and Musselburgh in Scotland, throughout the flat turf season.
Reigning champion Jason Hart, who secured last year’s title with an impressive 78 winners, returns to defend his crown. Known for his consistency and tactical awareness, Hart will once again be a key contender as he looks to battle strong opposition.
Hart said: “I’ll be doing my best to retain the title. Last year was a great season, with many highlights, but winning the Cock O’ The North was the icing on the cake.
"Racing is relentless but accolades like this remind you why you put the hours and miles in.”
The competition also sits within a rich heritage of northern riding talent. Legendary names such as Kevin Darley—former Champion Jockey and one of the most successful riders of his generation, plus Edward Hide, who landed the title 16 times and was renowned for his remarkable achievements in the saddle including Classic victories, highlight the calibre of jockeys associated with northern racing. Their legacy continues to inspire today’s weighing room.
With fixtures spanning some of the region’s most iconic venues, the competition showcases the strength and depth of northern racing, with established names and emerging talent alike vying for top honours.
The Cock O’ The North title has become a badge of honour within the weighing room, highlighting those riders who consistently perform across a demanding programme of fixtures, offering a platform to shine on a regional stage.
Ben Warn, Chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire, said: “The Cock O’ The North is held in very high regard within the Weighing Room.
"Like the sport itself, there is a huge amount of history and prestige associated with the title and we’re looking forward to banging the drum for Yorkshire and Northern racing as we follow the narrative this title offers, throughout the season.”
Racegoers can follow the standings, adding an extra layer of excitement to race days and giving fans a new way to engage with the sport.
With competitive fields, passionate crowds and high-quality racing, the stage is set for another memorable year in the battle for northern supremacy.
The coveted Cock O’ The North cap will be presented to the winner at Doncaster on Saturday, November 7, the concluding day of the flat turf season.
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