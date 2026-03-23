Top Northern riders set to battle for “Cock O’ The North” title

The prestigious title recognises the jockey who rides the most winners across 16 racecourses, from Chester and Doncaster, up to Hamilton, Ayr and Musselburgh in Scotland, throughout the flat turf season.

Reigning champion Jason Hart, who secured last year’s title with an impressive 78 winners, returns to defend his crown. Known for his consistency and tactical awareness, Hart will once again be a key contender as he looks to battle strong opposition.

Hart said: “I’ll be doing my best to retain the title. Last year was a great season, with many highlights, but winning the Cock O’ The North was the icing on the cake.

"Racing is relentless but accolades like this remind you why you put the hours and miles in.”

The competition also sits within a rich heritage of northern riding talent. Legendary names such as Kevin Darley—former Champion Jockey and one of the most successful riders of his generation, plus Edward Hide, who landed the title 16 times and was renowned for his remarkable achievements in the saddle including Classic victories, highlight the calibre of jockeys associated with northern racing. Their legacy continues to inspire today’s weighing room.