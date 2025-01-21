Top handicappers with six three-year-olds to follow in 2025

Having confirmed Shadow Of Light to be the Champion Two-Year-Old of 2024, BHA Handicapping Team Leader Graeme Smith and IHRB Handicapper Mark Bird provided six three-year-olds to follow in 2025.
Graeme Smith
Verse Of Love (Siyouni – Vercelli) Charlie Appleby
Verse Of Love created an excellent impression when running away with a 7f fillies’ maiden at Newmarket in October on her only start to date, and she looks a pattern winner in waiting.
A lengthy, imposing filly, out of a half-sister to an Australian Group 1 winner, she was never flat out to draw five lengths clear of a 76-rated stablemate and finished the race with plenty of running left. In doing so, she clocked a time that would support a figure well into 90s and it feels as though that was only scratching the surface.
It could be that we see Verse Of Love in Dubai prior to her European campaign and she looks one to follow wherever she goes.
I Am I Said (Almanzor – Tesoro) Ralph Beckett
The Future Stayers’ Novice over 8f at Newmarket’s two-year-olds’ fixture in October has been won by the likes of Cracksman and Hurricane Lane in the past, and last year’s winner I Am I Said looks a smart middle-distance prospect for the year ahead, too.
The Ralph Beckett-trained son of Almanzor was relatively unconsidered at 20/1 but won in decisive fashion after early greenness, needing minimal encouragement from jockey Richard Kingscote to run past and away from a couple of rivals who are rated in the mid-80s, winning by over four lengths and looking to have more in reserve.
I Am I Said is a half-brother to last year’s John Smith’s Cup winner Enfjaar, and, sure to stay at least 10f, looks an interesting one for the Derby trials this spring.
Crown Of Oaks (Wootton Bassett – Forest Crown) William Haggas
Crown Of Oaks will embark on his three-year-old season as a maiden but shedding that tag should prove a formality, and he looks one for significantly better company beyond that.
The William Haggas-trained colt was bought for 260,000gns as a yearling and is from a very useful family. His sole outing to date came in a 7f maiden at Newmarket in early October, where his position in mid-division proved a disadvantage as things fell for those ridden prominently. His strong finishing third to be beaten just over a length by Secret Theory and Spirit of Summer (now rated 90) was not only striking, but a significantly better performance than the bare result implies too, particularly as he took a while to get organised under pressure. Sure to stay at least 8f, he’s one to follow.
Mark Bird
Acapulco Bay (Dubawi – Je Ne Regretterien) Aidan O’Brien
Acapulco Bay showed sufficient promise in his two starts as a juvenile to suggest that he can take high order among the leading middle-distance horses in 2025.
By Dubawi, out of a full sister to Group 1 winners Chicquita and Magic Wand, he made an eye-catching debut at the Curragh in mid-August, when running on very strongly from the rear of the field, in what was a steadily run race, to take the runner-up spot behind his stable companion, the subsequently Group 1-placed colt Delacroix.
Reappearing three weeks later at the same venue and despite not looking suited by a change to front-running tactics, he nonetheless dispatched two subsequent maiden winners in efficient fashion.
Likely to be suited by a strong gallop and hold-up tactics, he looks open to significant progress when stepped up in trip this year.
Chantez (Wootton Bassett – Lady Lara) Ger Lyons
Chantez showed enough in her three starts as a two-year-old to suggest that she could compete at the highest level alongside several of the more high-profile fillies that will represent her yard as three-year-olds in 2025.
All three of her runs were at Leopardstown over 7fs and following a fine debut effort when just touched off in a maiden by the subsequently Group 1-placed filly Exactly, she made no mistake six weeks later when romping to an easy success. She ended the year in style when defeating seven previous winners, including the subsequent Group 2 Rockfel Stakes winner Bubbling, with a little in hand in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes.
By Wootton Bassett, she is a half-sister to the King Edward VII Stakes winner Changingoftheguard, and having already emulated her dam as a Listed winner, she has bright prospects of stepping up further in grade on a sound surface.
Powerful Nation (Sioux Nation – Atlantic Queen) Andy Slattery
Although not renowned as a hotbed of talent in the sprint division, several high-class sprinters trained in Ireland have been able to make a mark at a high level in recent decades. Powerful Nation showed enough in his six-race juvenile campaign to suggest that he may be able to join that list in 2025 and be able to compete at the top table.
His three turf races culminated in a second placing at Listed level before he turned his hand to the all-weather, ending the season with an unlucky defeat in a Group 3 race in October against older rivals.
The Sioux Nation colt is a powerful traveller who may not want to be in front for too long and like most sprinters, should improve with age and as he gains more experience. He looks well capable of leaving his 103 rating behind and is one to be excited about for this year and beyond.
