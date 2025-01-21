Top handicappers with six three-year-olds to follow in 2025

Graeme Smith

Verse Of Love (Siyouni – Vercelli) Charlie Appleby

Verse Of Love created an excellent impression when running away with a 7f fillies’ maiden at Newmarket in October on her only start to date, and she looks a pattern winner in waiting.

A lengthy, imposing filly, out of a half-sister to an Australian Group 1 winner, she was never flat out to draw five lengths clear of a 76-rated stablemate and finished the race with plenty of running left. In doing so, she clocked a time that would support a figure well into 90s and it feels as though that was only scratching the surface.

It could be that we see Verse Of Love in Dubai prior to her European campaign and she looks one to follow wherever she goes.

I Am I Said (Almanzor – Tesoro) Ralph Beckett

The Future Stayers’ Novice over 8f at Newmarket’s two-year-olds’ fixture in October has been won by the likes of Cracksman and Hurricane Lane in the past, and last year’s winner I Am I Said looks a smart middle-distance prospect for the year ahead, too.

The Ralph Beckett-trained son of Almanzor was relatively unconsidered at 20/1 but won in decisive fashion after early greenness, needing minimal encouragement from jockey Richard Kingscote to run past and away from a couple of rivals who are rated in the mid-80s, winning by over four lengths and looking to have more in reserve.

I Am I Said is a half-brother to last year’s John Smith’s Cup winner Enfjaar, and, sure to stay at least 10f, looks an interesting one for the Derby trials this spring.



Crown Of Oaks (Wootton Bassett – Forest Crown) William Haggas

Crown Of Oaks will embark on his three-year-old season as a maiden but shedding that tag should prove a formality, and he looks one for significantly better company beyond that.

The William Haggas-trained colt was bought for 260,000gns as a yearling and is from a very useful family. His sole outing to date came in a 7f maiden at Newmarket in early October, where his position in mid-division proved a disadvantage as things fell for those ridden prominently. His strong finishing third to be beaten just over a length by Secret Theory and Spirit of Summer (now rated 90) was not only striking, but a significantly better performance than the bare result implies too, particularly as he took a while to get organised under pressure. Sure to stay at least 8f, he’s one to follow.