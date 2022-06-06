Jack Mitchell’s mount finished seven and a quarter lengths behind Tuesday, having briefly disputed the lead approaching two furlongs out, but Clover felt the Lingfield Oaks Trial winner did not quite see out the mile-and-a-half trip.

One of the least experienced fillies in the field, having only her third start in the Classic, the daughter of Dubawi may now be given a little time to develop, according to her young Newmarket handler.

Clover said: “We were extremely pleased with the way she travelled through the race. Jack had her in a lovely position and she held the track well. When she hit the front a couple of furlongs out, I thought, ‘Gosh, here we go’.

“I’m not convinced she stayed at the moment. Whether she might stay eventually, or whether she is strong enough to stay yet, I don’t know.

“But I would imagine we should think about 10 (furlongs) at this stage. I’m thrilled with the run. Clearly she showed plenty of class and she is a gorgeous filly, and hopefully she will have her day later on the season.

“I think she loved the ease in the ground. It was the first time she didn’t hang. She had hung on her previous two starts and I thought it was beautiful ground there, and the conditions suited her.

“She was the most inexperienced filly in the race and we rode her to try to win. Had we ridden her to be a bit more patient and nick a place, we might have finished a bit closer, but we gave up our chances late on by giving it a go two furlongs out. We really feel she covered herself in credit.”