Tahmuras travelled best of all in the Grade 1 Unibet Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown and saw it out well to record a two-and-a-half-length success.

The 5/2 chance cruised through the business end of the race under Harry Cobden as most of his rivals were toiling, including 5/4 favourite Authorised Speed who was struggling as they turned into the straight. It was left to L'astroboy and Nemean Lion to chase home the winner, who made mistakes at the final two obstacles which didn't matter due to his superiority. Cobden straightened up his mount after the last and he ran on nicely up the hill to seal the victory, Paul Nicholls' first in the race since winning it for the fourth time in six years in 2008. Arctic Bresil was the first beaten for Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead and was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore on a rare foray to Sandown Park. Betfair Sportsbook cut the winner to 10/1 for both the Sky bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It was also a stellar afternoon for the owners Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, who had earlier taken the Listed mares’ hurdle with the Harry Fry-trained Love Envoi. Fehily said: “He will be in the Supreme and the Ballymore at the Festival and we will speak to Paul about where he goes, but he looks pretty good and reminds me of Summerville Boy on whom I won the Supreme. “He’s a good staying horse with a bit of quality and I would say Hansard isn’t far behind him. Gary (Moore) loves him and he will be stepped up for his next run.” Winning trainer Nicholls said: “It was good. It took 15 years (to win the race again), but you have got to have the right sort of horses, haven’t you? “To be fair, we thought he’d go very close. Scott Marshall, who rides him every day, said it would take a good one to beat him and I’ve got a lot of faith in Scott.”