Today's meeting at Nottingham has been abandoned because parts of the course are waterlogged.
34mm of rain had fallen at Colwick Park over the weekend and through Tuesday and a further 12mm, more than forecast overnight, meant the surface was unraceable.
A tweet on the course's official account said: " Following considerably more rainfall than was forecast overnight, sadly we have had to abandon today’s fixture due to waterlogging on an unavoidable section of the home bend."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.