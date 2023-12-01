Tips for Dundalk: Best bets on Friday December 1

Leading Irish pundit Fran Berry marks your card for this evening's action on the Polytrack at Dundalk.

Dundalk tips: Friday, December 1 1pt win Swan Band in 6.00 Dundalk at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Slieve Bearnagh in 8.00 Dundalk at 5/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Moondharrig in 8.30 Dundalk at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Several coats and the trusty heater will be required at Dundalk this evening, where I have three fancies at morning prices.First up is SWAN BAND who should be primed to run a big race in the fillies and mares maiden over a mile at 6.00. After an introductory outing at the Curragh towards the end of July, the daughter of Awtaad returned to action in a course and distance maiden just under a month ago and shaped pretty well in fourth.

Well back on the inside through the early stages, she travelled kindly and got within shooting distance of the leaders before just appearing to tire in the final furlong. The second, Not Forgotten, has gone on to win since and given it was her first run since that debut outing, Swan Band looked like she'd improve a lot. If stepping forward, with a kind drawn in stall four, she should give favourite Concluding Call plenty to think about.

SLIEVE BEARNAGH has only raced on the Polytrack once, which is a bit of a surprise given his connections, but since that juvenile outing here he's been a three-time winner on the turf. Now a six-year-old, he got up to win by a nose at Navan over a similar trip to today's two starts ago in September and just found nine furlongs around Punchestown too sharp for him when outpaced and keeping on to be third when last seen.

He's back from a break, having won when fresh once in the past, and switched back onto the Polytack with Colin Keane booked and he remains fairly handicapped off a mark of just 52. Race eight is definitely the stronger of the two divisions of this handicap and I can see the interest in Rhythm And Tyne for Charles Byrnes, and Doctor Grace is an obvious one, but with the market the way it is, I'm surprised to see MOONDHARRIG around 9/1.