Read Timeform's reports on the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, won by Sir Gino, and Hatton's Grace Hurdle, won by Lossiemouth.
2m Newcastle, Saturday
A field of 7 was the most for the Fighting Fifth in almost a decade but only 2 really mattered judged on the betting and a tame effort from Mystical Power left Sir Gino - deputising for the absent Constitution Hill - with a straightforward task that he completed with aplomb; the third dictated and there were a few keen ones early on.
SIR GINO proved a more-than-capable substitute for his absent stable-companion as he extended his unbeaten record to 5 back from 8 months off, not needing to do much more on form than he had when winning the Anniversary at Aintree in the spring but leaving the impression the run will do him some good and definitely having the potential to go on and prove a major force in a 2m hurdle division that's suddenly looking more open than it has for some time; mid-division, travelled strongly, loomed up after 3 out, jumped on next, in command last, driven clear.
LUMP SUM, whose rider was unable to claim, ran well back at the top level, coming through for a clear second despite taking a grip early; held up, took strong hold, not fluent first, third, close up before fourth, took second 2 out, kept on, no match for winner; he's done very little wrong in his career to date and is sufficiently lightly raced to think he hasn't peaked.
KIHAVAH ran well under totally different tactics to usual, that change meaning he had the run of things and earned a Grade 1 placing; dictated, headed when mistake 2 out, one paced.
TELLHERTHENAME ran well on his first outing since leaving Ben Pauling after 9 months off, his novice form leaving him with plenty to find; prominent, ridden 3 out, plugged on; he's still unexposed and has both longer trips and, later on, chasing to get even more out of him.
TAKE NO CHANCES faced a stiffer task but failed to match the form of her previous 2 efforts all the same; dropped out, ridden 3 out, not quicken.
MYSTICAL POWER made a decidedly underwhelming return from 7 months off, too keen early and in trouble before several inferior rivals; mid-division, took strong hold, off pace after third, struggling badly before 3 out; this was the first flop of his life and there's little doubt that his masterful trainer will soon have him back on track.
BENSON ran poorly in refitted cheekpieces back hurdling, out of his depth but seemingly in no form at the minute anyway; in rear, struggling from fourth.
2½m Fairyhouse, Sunday
Just the 4 went to post for this year's Hatton's Grace, the race unsurprisingly developing into a test of speed, which plainly suited Lossiemouth more than Teahupoo, but it was still impressive the way the mare swatted her rival aside.
LOSSIEMOUTH was notably strong in the betting and fully confirmed herself a bona-fide Champion Hurdle contender with another dominant display back against geldings after 7 months off, not least with major doubts lingering over the well-being of Constitution Hill; in touch, typically travelled strongly, relegated to last when untidy 4 out, went third again 2 out, produced to lead last, merely shaken up to draw clear final 100 yds, won very readily.
TEAHUPOO, after 7 months off, couldn’t complete a hat-trick of wins in this race despite his excellent record fresh, just unable to live with the speed of Lossiemouth on the run-in over a trip which suited her more, especially the way the race was run; chased leader, took keen hold, not fluent 3 out, jumped on next, shaken up after, headed last, left behind by winner final 100 yds, albeit not unduly punished; he’ll likely follow the same path as last season and head straight to the Stayers' Hurdle now, where he'll likely take plenty of beating again.
BEACON EDGE ran about as well as could have been expected back down in trip, though would surely have been beaten further in a more truly-run race; made running, headed 2 out, not quicken.
MAXXUM had his work cut out at this level and is best not judged on this run anyway; waited with, pushed along home turn, bad mistake 2 out, no chance after, eased off.
