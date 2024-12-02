A field of 7 was the most for the Fighting Fifth in almost a decade but only 2 really mattered judged on the betting and a tame effort from Mystical Power left Sir Gino - deputising for the absent Constitution Hill - with a straightforward task that he completed with aplomb; the third dictated and there were a few keen ones early on.

SIR GINO proved a more-than-capable substitute for his absent stable-companion as he extended his unbeaten record to 5 back from 8 months off, not needing to do much more on form than he had when winning the Anniversary at Aintree in the spring but leaving the impression the run will do him some good and definitely having the potential to go on and prove a major force in a 2m hurdle division that's suddenly looking more open than it has for some time; mid-division, travelled strongly, loomed up after 3 out, jumped on next, in command last, driven clear.

LUMP SUM, whose rider was unable to claim, ran well back at the top level, coming through for a clear second despite taking a grip early; held up, took strong hold, not fluent first, third, close up before fourth, took second 2 out, kept on, no match for winner; he's done very little wrong in his career to date and is sufficiently lightly raced to think he hasn't peaked.

KIHAVAH ran well under totally different tactics to usual, that change meaning he had the run of things and earned a Grade 1 placing; dictated, headed when mistake 2 out, one paced.

TELLHERTHENAME ran well on his first outing since leaving Ben Pauling after 9 months off, his novice form leaving him with plenty to find; prominent, ridden 3 out, plugged on; he's still unexposed and has both longer trips and, later on, chasing to get even more out of him.

TAKE NO CHANCES faced a stiffer task but failed to match the form of her previous 2 efforts all the same; dropped out, ridden 3 out, not quicken.

MYSTICAL POWER made a decidedly underwhelming return from 7 months off, too keen early and in trouble before several inferior rivals; mid-division, took strong hold, off pace after third, struggling badly before 3 out; this was the first flop of his life and there's little doubt that his masterful trainer will soon have him back on track.

BENSON ran poorly in refitted cheekpieces back hurdling, out of his depth but seemingly in no form at the minute anyway; in rear, struggling from fourth.