A running of this well-established event that will be remembered more for who didn't win than for who actually did, Teahupoo's victory inevitably lost somewhat amidst the hullabaloo of Honeysuckle's first career defeat; in a race in which the first three pulled well clear, another multiple Grade 1 winner was edged out in the final few strides by the youngest in the line-up.

Teahupoo had failed to beat a rival on his two previous attempts at Grade 1 level (both races won by Honeysuckle), but the rain came just in time for him here, and Teahupoo got right back on the up tackling a new trip after seven months off; settled in mid-division, he went third two out before making his challenge jumping the last, edging ahead close home; whilst he may require soft/heavy ground to produce his absolute best, he certainly has age on his side, this victory suggesting that the staying route might prove more productive than one involving the prospect of coming face-to-face with Constitution Hill.

Klassical Dream failed only narrowly in his bid for a seventh Grade 1 victory after seven months off, and looks set for another productive campaign, likely to be stepping back up to three miles after this; waited with, smooth headway from three out, edged ahead before last, caught close home.

Honeysuckle, bidding to land this event for an unprecedented fourth time, and so better the achievements of fellow mares Solerina and Apple's Jade, was making her reappearance here after a summer break, just as she had for her two most recent Hatton's Grace victories (over Ronald Pump), but this time she couldn't overcome her lack of recent action, meeting with defeat for the very first time in her career; sat in fourth spot until after halfway, she jumped well in the main (albeit not fluent five out) and everything seemed to be going to plan as she led on the bridle entering the straight, but there were two rivals whose hands had yet to be played and she couldn't press home her advantage, jumping out to her left two out before relinquishing the lead approaching the last; in what was always likely to be her final season in training, this reverse raises the possibility of an earlier retirement, the looming presence of Constitution Hill likely to prove a formidable barrier to a third straight Champion Hurdle if she does carry on a bit longer.