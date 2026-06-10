Great Barrier Reef (102p)

An earlier Great Barrier Reef for Ballydoyle was notable for finishing second in the Gimcrack Stakes on his debut in 2007 though never showed the same form again, gaining his only win in a maiden at Dundalk the following year.

Derrick Smith’s latest colt of that name to carry his colours looks to have more of a future, however, and will be bidding to keep his unbeaten record in next Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes for which he’s favourite. His two wins over six furlongs at the Curragh have come under contrasting conditions, with Great Barrier Reef forging clear in heavy ground when landing short odds by six lengths on his debut in a maiden in April. He had to work a bit harder to follow up on much firmer ground in the Marble Hill Stakes next time, still looking quite rough around the edges, but he responded well in the end to beat stable-companion Carry The Flag (see below) by a length and a quarter.

By No Nay Never, Great Barrier Reef is a brother to Mystery Power who won the Superlative Stakes, and he’ll have no trouble staying seven furlongs himself.

Timeform Race Report: Great Barrier Reef had to work a bit harder than expected to maintain his unbeaten record, although it is likely he hadn't learnt a great deal on debut, still looking quite rough around the edges but responding well once things started to click; dwelt, held up, pushed along over 2f out, found plenty to lead final 100 yds; open to further improvement, he'll having leading claims in the Coventry but will have no problem staying 7f when the time comes.