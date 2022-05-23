Read Timeform's report of what looked a competitive edition of the Irish 1000 Guineas before Homeless Songs blew it apart.

What looked a really competitive Irish 1000 Guineas on paper - just 3 lb between the top five on Timeform's pre-race ratings - was blown apart by the deeply impressive winner, Homeless Songs running to a figure that has been bettered only by Attraction and Winter since the turn of the century. The winner was supplying veteran Curragh trainer Dermot Weld with his fifth win in this race, two of whom have carried these colours, and this was his twentieth Irish classic win overall.

Homeless Songs maintained her unbeaten start to the year with a performance that marks her down as the best three-year-old filly seen out at this trip in Europe so far this year, impressing with how smoothly she travelled through the race before putting it to bed in a matter of strides, still full of running at the line despite wandering slightly once in front; held up, last off the bridle, smooth headway under two furlongs out, led entering final furlong, forged clear; unexposed at this trip, she will be the one to beat in the Coronation Stakes at Ascot, while a quick glance at her pedigree suggests that a step up to a mile and a quarter is unlikely to hold any fears for her later on in the campaign. Tuesday, representing the Newmarket Guineas form, ran to a similar sort of level here, doing nothing wrong but ultimately no match for the very smart winner; close up, led briefly under two furlongs out, left behind by winner soon after, kept on; previous comments about trip remain relevant and is reportedly set to take up her engagement in the Oaks at Epsom. Concert Hall ran at least as well in defeat as she had when winning at listed level on reappearance - form that is working out well - things just happening a bit too quickly for her back at this trip; tracked pace, headway over two furlongs out, outpaced approaching final furlong, kept on well, took third close home, unsuited by the drop in trip; she'll have each-way claims if taking up her engagement at Epsom in just under a fortnight's time.

Star Girls Aalmal was backed at long odds, ran well upped in grade, well up to winning lesser pattern races on this evidence; mid-division, travelled better than most, headway two furlongs out, no extra and run out of a place only late on. Agartha is one you could set your clock by and ran her race yet again, losing two places in the final 100 yards having arguably raced on the unfavoured side of the track; soon led, headed under two furlongs out, no extra well inside final furlong. Purplepay, who had changed hands for big money after finishing third in a Group 1 in France on her final start (for Cedric Rossi) last year, looked rusty after seven months off, the principals not for catching by the time she got into gear, a step up in trip likely to show her in an even better light; mid-division, shaken up two furlongs out, ran on late, took time to get going. History failed to repeat, let alone build upon, her Leopardstown form, her finishing effort a bit disappointing for one bred to stay further than this; raced along inside, tracked pace, driven over two furlongs out, weakened. Villanova Queen found this too competitive; close up, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened final furlong.