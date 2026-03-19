The experts at Timeform have selected 50 prospects from Britain and 20 from Ireland to follow on the Flat this season.

Among the 50 in Britain last year were 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court, Time For Sandals, who won the Commonwealth Cup at 25/1, and Pride of Arras, who won the Dante Stakes and Great Voltigeur Stakes at double-figure prices.

Ruling Court was also advised by Andrew Asquith in Classic Ante-Post which again forms part of an insight-packed features section.

In last year's Talking To The Trainers, Owen Burrows nominated the unraced Remmooz as his dark horse for the campaign and that proved an inspired selection as the colt went on to win four times, including in listed company at Newbury. Burrows again features in Talking To The Trainers, along with the likes of Charlie Appleby, Andrew Balding and Roger Varian.