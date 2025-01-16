Galopin des Champs (Timeform rating 179)

Galopin des Champs was beaten on his return to action in the John Durkan but, as was the case in the previous season, he showed much-improved form to run out an impressive winner of the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

The winning margin was seven and a half lengths this time around, compared to 23 lengths the year before, so understandably didn't rate quite as highly on Timeform performance ratings, though it was still the joint-best effort this season.

The way Galopin des Champs powered clear up the run-in last time strongly suggests that he's again capable of reaching the sort of level he showed in the 2023 Savills Chase.

Energumene has won 11 of his 13 starts over fences, including two editions of the Champion Chase. But his career-best Timeform rating of 180 actually came from when he was narrowly beaten by Shishkin in the Clarence House Chase three years ago.

A Timeform master rating expresses the level of form a horse is considered capable of showing under optimum conditions, and Energumene's figure has been pulled down slightly from its very peak but still sits at 177, which is the level of form he displayed when winning his second Champion Chase in March 2023.

He missed all of last season and didn't need to perform near his best to make a winning return in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork, where he was in receipt of 10 lb from Banbridge who unseated at the final fence when a couple of lengths down, but the enthusiasm he displayed there suggests he has retained a good chunk of his ability.