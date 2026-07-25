Rory King with his take on Kalpana's victory in the King George and another significant Juddmonte winner at York.

France Galop’s decision to change the conditions of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and allow geldings to run (something that does still ned to be ratified by the European Pattern Committee admittedly) has been met with a surprisingly lukewarm response from the training ranks. Timeform’s view has long been – and very much remains – that it would be an overwhelmingly positive move for the sport, and the midsummer middle-distance showpiece, the King Geroge VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, provides a major indication why. Aside from the fact that stablemates Goliath and Calandagan are rare birds indeed – the only two geldings to win the race since it was opened up to them 40 years ago – it’s impossible to argue that their respective presence didn’t add considerably to the race in both 2024 and 2025, both of which renewals would have been highly underwhelming without them, and that their presence added greatly to the race this year, too, in what constituted a very strong renewal. Seven of the 9 were Group 1 winners with the two that weren’t having finished second in one, and it didn’t disappoint, five or six still with a squeak passing the two furlong marker before Kalpana’s still rather unheralded turn of foot saw her take control.

Kaplana takes her revenge on Calandagan at Ascot

In some ways Colin Keane controlled the race on the winner, allowing the three O’Brien runners setting an honest pace ahead of him some rope while, just as had been the case with William Buick and Ombudsman from last year’s Champion Stakes, Keane had clearly learned from defeat in the Hardwicke and was anxious not to commit quite as soon as he had that day, with the mare already starting to take control of the race by the time he fully went for her. Calandagan had every chance to run her down under his customary tactics just like he had done last year but never really looked like doing so, suggesting he isn’t quite as good at the age of five as he was at his vintage best in 2025, Kalpana actually going quicker than him for each of the last two furlongs. Perhaps she’ll hit even loftier heights in Paris in October, but this hitherto pinnacle feels like the crowning glory of a fine career and vindication of the truly sporting decision from her owners to keep her in training as a five-year-old. To have another mare with similar class and longevity to three-time King George winner Enable so soon after that great, with an Arc-winning filly in between them, too, let’s not forget, suggests Juddmonte are going to be bountifully stocked in the broodmare department for many years to come.

Item is in control of the Sky Bet York Stakes