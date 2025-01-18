Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Sunday

The Timeform TV Focus team pick out the best bets for the ITV racing at Windsor and Fakenham on Sunday.

Windsor 1.55 1pt – 5 Crebilly

It’s tough to be entirely sure what Crebilly will produce in this, back chasing having finished tailed off over hurdles when last seen in October, and it may be that connections have bigger targets for him later in the season, but his second in the Plate at last season’s Festival shows what he can do in a high-end handicap when putting it all together and he’s worth chancing in a race that might well suit him. He’s certainly a strong enough traveller to cope with this drop back to the minimum trip, and Matata, Editeur du Gite and Sans Bruit should combine to ensure a brisk gallop that favours his come-from-behind style. It’s true that Crebilly hasn’t always impressed with his jumping of fences, but this should be a somewhat easier jumping test for him, having had three of his five chase starts to date over Cheltenham’s demanding fences, and he's back from a break at a time when the Jonjo O’Neill yard is in fine form. 2.30 0.5pt ew – 11 Titan Discovery

There’s very little pace in this double-figure field and, even over three miles, it could be more a test of finishing speed than stamina. The eye is therefore drawn to some of those trying this trip for the first time and there’s a definite sense that Titan Discovery hasn’t finished improving yet. He progressed well as a novice last season, winning a couple of handicaps, and his second to Boombawn at Kempton in March is an eye-catching piece of form. Titan Discovery shaped well on his reappearance in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow in October – a race that has since produced five next-time winners – fading into seventh having travelled as well as any. He might easily resume his progress with that behind him, and while he isn’t short of speed, his strength at the finish over twenty-one furlongs at Kempton bodes well for his prospects at this trip. 3.05 1pt – 6 Ahoy Senor

Ahoy Senor isn’t an especially reliable betting proposition, inconsistent as he is and long since an iffy jumper, but he’s a top-class chaser on his day – think back to his fine second in the Bowl at Aintree last April – and he’s got plenty going for him on these terms for a stable that sent out a winner at this meeting on Friday and might’ve had another but for Myretown’s fall. It’s probably best to put a line through Ahoy Senor’s poor run in the Betfair Chase last seen, considering he was floundering a long way out under testing conditions, and he’s had two months off to get over those exertions. His strong-finishing third in the Old Roan prior to that underlines that he retains his ability, and it’s to be hoped that Derek Fox readopts the positive tactics that have tended to serve Ahoy Senor best through his career. 3.40 1pt – 2 Fortunate Man

This is competitive but a couple of progressive types at the top of the weights stand out over the rest. Art Decco looks sure to go well again faced with the sort of test he relishes, but he may struggle to contain the three-years-younger Fortunate Man, who looks a chaser to follow. He shaped really when a close second at Carlisle two starts back and confirmed that promise when edging out a well-treated rival clear of the rest at Aintree on Boxing Day. He’s only gone up 5 lb for that success and looks open to plenty more progress up at a marathon trip that seems most unlikely to pose him any problems. Fakenham 2.45 1pt – 1 Sunday Soldier

Sunday Soldier was one of the most progressive lower-level mares around in 2023/24, racking up a 5-timer and taking her BHA mark from 78 to 120. She hasn’t managed to get her head in front so far this season but has shown more than enough on her last two starts to believe she should be a major player in this company under top weight. Sunday Soldier made a promising chasing debut at Exeter on her most recent start and, prior to that, had beaten all bar the thriving All The Glory (successful again since) in a similar race to this at Musselburgh. Even a straight reproduction of that form will surely be enough to see her thereabouts in this and it’s in her favour that she tends to be ridden prominently, this having the potential to get tactical on a sharp track/drying ground. 3.15 1pt ew – 4 So Said I

It’s hard to make a case for So Said I necessarily being ahead of her mark, but that applies to pretty much all of these despite it being a competitive affair by mares standards. So Said I’s run style, however, should be ideally suited to the demands of Fakenham on drying ground and, as such, she looks a bit overpriced with a fair few firms offering 4 places. She’s a bold jumper who often goes from the front and has put up probably the best efforts of her career on her last two starts, just 2 lb higher here and with the benefit of having 3 -lb claimer Freddie Gingell back in the saddle. Thurles 2.05 0.5pt – 4 Affordable Fury

Plenty of old favourites in this Grade 2 but it’s one of the younger brigade that’s worth chancing at the prices. There’s a definite possibility that Affordable Fury will be found out either by lack of chasing experience or lack of fitness after 14 months off the course, but his price fully accounts for those doubts and, unlike most of these, there’s still upside to what he can do as a chaser. He was useful as a novice hurdler a few seasons back – he was runner-up in Grade 1 events at both Cheltenham and Punchestown in spring 2023 – and good on his chasing debut when beating the useful Favori de Champdou at Galway in October the same year. Affordable Fury hasn’t been seen since running as if amiss at Punchestown the following month, but it’s unlikely that Noel Meade will leave such a good prospect notably short of peak fitness.

