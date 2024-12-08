Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Sunday

Huntingdon

1.50 1 pt – 2 Protektorat

Five runners declared for the Peterborough Chase, 3 of whom regularly like to get on with things, so there shouldn’t be any hiding place. Protektorat is no stranger to making the running himself but chasing the pace rather than making it seems to suit him best, and this set-up should suit him well. Yes, he has to give Ginny’s Destiny 6 lb but he gave him 12 lb when faring better in the Paddy Power, and while that one may well be much straighter this time, there’s little reason why Protektorat won’t be too, and he can make his class tell.

2.25 1 pt – 2 Milldam

All but one of these are having their first start of the season, a couple returning from well over a year off, while a couple are having their first start for a new yard, so it’s not a race in which to be forming a strong opinion, but Milldam makes appeal at the prices available on Saturday afternoon. He’s a slightly clumsy jumper so this small field will help, and while his form is far from spectacular, he won all 3 starts at around 2m last season and hails from a stable that’s been in super nick for some time, adding to the idea that he’ll be ready to give his running first time back.

3.00 1 pt – 2 Guerlain de Vaux

A fairly uninspiring race for a terrestrial TV slot, and that’s a big factor behind the temptation to chance Guerlain de Vaux. Clearly this is a very risky bet, he pulled up on his last 2 starts either side of an 8½-month break and has since been on the sidelines for more than 2 years since. However, he’s joined Kim Bailey and his new trainer has quite an eye-catching record with horses returning from more than a year off and, while you have to go back 10 years to find them, the last 2 horses he’s run over fences returning from 2 or more years on the sidelines both won having been strong in the betting. What’s more, the handicapper has cut him some slack on the back of his absence, 9 lb lower than when last seen, and given that he won twice in a light career over hurdles and has the physique to make a better chaser, it certainly wouldn’t be a shock if he were up to winning races from a mark of 110.

3.35 1 pt – 3 Kapability

A couple of these showed form good enough to win a typical renewal of this when scoring on debut, and it’s not easy to split the pair of them, but minor preference is for Kapability. She seemingly achieved a bit more than Highland Haven in form terms, especially when considering the horse she beat filled the same spot in the listed mares bumper at Cheltenham last month and the fourth won readily next time. What’s more, she looked clued up and straightforward, and that could see her gain a positional advantage over Highland Haven who was dropped right out when winning at Ffos Las.

Kelso

2.05 1 pt e/w – 6 Jet Legs

Flower of Scotland has been the main early mover in the Border National market, having won the race in clear-cut fashion in 2022 from a mark 7 lb higher and shown signs of a revival over a trip too short at Carlisle on her return. She’d had a breathing operation prior to that, which may well have worked but, at the same time, could point to issues that explain why she failed to show her form at all in a light campaign last season. As a result, and with his odds now a little bigger than the mare’s, Jet Legs looks the solid option, given he’s a very assured jumper and has regularly left the strong impression he’ll benefit from a crack at a marathon trip, something he gets here with a spin in the same Carlisle race– when sent off at 9/1 to Flower of Scotland’s 40/1 – that saw him hold his own until 3 out under his belt. Sean Quinlan retakes the ride and, with the each-way bet in mind, it’s perhaps worth noting that fourth is the worst Jet Leg has managed across the five starts they’ve teamed up.

2.40 1 pt – 1 Tommy’s Oscar

Sean Quinlan is the man charged with steering home the fancy in this good-quality handicap chase as well, which worked out well the last time he partnered Tommy’s Oscar at this track in the shape of a reappearance win in October 2023. Tommy’s Oscar returned from a 5 lb higher mark in the same race this season but, unlike the year before, shaped as if the run will bring him on. Tommy’s Oscar is a high-class chaser at his best in a well-run race and, whilst his form claims aren’t hard to spot, it’s the likely tactical angle that makes him bet compelling, as Matata and Traprain Law are best when able to force things and could easily scupper each other’s chance and tee things up for something ridden more patiently.

3.15 1 pt – 1 Dare To Shout

Whistle Stop Tour may well be much sharper for his chasing debut and steps back up in trip, but the case for Dare To Shout at a similar price is more compelling. The start he’s made over fences has been very positive, and it’s encouraging that he backed up his Hexham run when winning at Carlisle 3 weeks later given he has had one or 2 physical issues in the past. He’s been given 5 weeks since then and returns to a track at which he can boast a novice win and a close second (in a good time) from 2 starts, that latter effort coming over very nearly 3¼m, and he’s very unexposed as a stayer (steps back up in trip here).