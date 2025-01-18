Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips on Saturday

Ascot

1.40 No Bet Advised

There are some likeable mares among the home-trained contingent but it’s hard to see any of them living with Kargese if she gives her running back from nearly nine months off. That absence isn’t a concern considering her stable, and form such as her two Grade 1 juvenile wins, and her seconds in the Triumph and Anniversary last spring – in the latter she gave Sir Gino more of a race anything else has managed in Britain – makes her a standout in this field. She can be a free-goer, and that might be a worry if this proves excessively muddling, but that’s not sufficient to suggest she needs opposing at odds on.

2.15 1 pt – 2 Martator

Martator will surely find this more suitable than when run off his feet over a sharp two miles in the Desert Orchid at Kempton last time and looks a fair price bidding to make it four races unbeaten at Ascot. The step up to this trip could well be a positive considering he’s won good handicaps on his last two tries around two and a half miles, and his mark is still fair even from 11 lb higher than when beating the reopposing Kotmask by a wide margin here in November.

2.50 1 pt – 9 Doddiethegreat

Doddiethegreat is very lightly raced for his age and can’t be easy to train, his career having stuttered after winning his first four starts, but things haven’t gone his way in two runs this season – he jumped too ponderously on his chasing debut then got caught out in a shambolic start back over timber at Kempton on Boxing Day – and this looks a good spot for him to get back on track. He’s surely well treated from a mark of 129, having finished fourth from 3 lb higher in last season’s hotly-contested Betfair Hurdle, and this trip really ought to suit him better even if he hasn’t quite proved the point in four runs since that fine effort at Newbury.

3.32 1 pt – 3 Energumene

The Clarence House is a fascinating clash between two chasers who churn out top-class efforts with amazing regularity, and the discrepancy in prices between the two dictate that Energumene has to be the bet. He isn’t sure to be as good as he was having missed 20 months prior to his return, but his reappearance win in the Hilly Way at Cork was highly encouraging, and Timeform ratings say he’s got five pieces of form to his name better than anything Jonbon has ever produced.

Haydock

1.55 No Bet Advised

It was tempting to go against Royal Infantry at the prices in this, undeniably promising but bred to come into his own over longer distances in time and penalised for winning an introductory event here last month. The prospect of him again being able to boss things is a concern for those trying to get him beaten, however, Harry Skelton highly likely to be able to get his own way in front and, though Dedicated Hero looked good in running away with a maiden at Kelso in December, the chances are he will have to take another sizeable step forward if he’s to take down the favourite.

2.30 1 pt – 4 Imagine

It could well be that Imagine will find the emphasis on stamina too much in this, but there’s enough in his price to take the chance that he’ll cope, especially with those at the front of the market seeming summed by their odds on Friday afternoon. Royale Pagaille will presumably run his race round here as usual, but he’s now 3 lb higher than when winning the 2022 renewal of this by a hard-fought half a length and it’s a bit hard to believe he’s a better horse these days having just turned 11. There’s unlikely to be any hiding place up front, either, with Trelawne and Mr Vango in the field, but hopefully Paul O’Brien will be able to switch off Imagine before trying to work his way into contention on the final circuit. Admittedly, we do have to forgive Imagine a rotten effort in the Paddy Power on his stable debut/reappearance, but plenty found that race more than they could cope with and the likely slower tempo of this should give him more of a chance to find his feet. The trip is an unknown, too, but there’s plenty of stamina in his pedigree and the way he shaped a few times over two and a half miles for his previous stable proposed a try over longer distances, also.

3.05 1 pt – 3 Lossiemouth

Don’t Rightly Know provided Polly Gundry with a big winner at Newbury on Wednesday and Lossiemouth can round off a great week for the yard by landing this. He’s clearly been very hard to train, this being just the ninth race of his hurdling career despite having turned 10 a few weeks ago, and was returning from almost three years off (previously trained by Tom Lacey) when a really encouraging fourth at Newbury in late-November, his effort understandably flattening out a little late in the day. He’s wisely been given plenty of time to recover from that, there’s nothing at all wrong with the form, and conditions should be right up his street, very much a stayer despite his pedigree. The only slight niggle is that plenty of these like to go from the front and it’s to be hoped Charlie Deutsch doesn’t get involved in anything too hectic up front through the early stages.