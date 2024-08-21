Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for York on Wednesday

York

1.50 0.5 pt ew – 17 Tropical Island

It can be daunting trying to figure out big-field sprint handicaps at York, though as a starting point prominent-racers drawn low is often a rewarding angle, Bergerac (drawn 2) making all in this race in 2022, the 2021 winner Copper Knight always prominent from stall 3 and Acclaim The Nation never headed from stall 9 the year before that. JM Jungle fits the bill this time round, third in the race 12 months ago from 4 lb higher and bubbling under for much of this campaign, though in truth we were hoping for more than the best-priced 10/1 on Tuesday afternoon. Tropical Island from stall 1 is less obvious but at appreciably longer odds a result. She disappointed (when a well-backed favourite) for no obvious reason in a Racing League handicap at Yarmouth last time and that run does need to be overlooked, but prior to that she’d shaped promisingly in a couple of strongly-contested handicaps here and at Newmarket respectively and is relatively unexposed so far as an end-to-end gallop at around the minimum trip is concerned. Enough firms are going 1/5 odds first 6 for Tropical Island to be worth backing each-way to small stakes.

2.25 2 pts – 7 The Lion In Winter

A revamped Acomb this year and it’s been rewarded with a deep field headlined by a pair of extremely promising once-raced winners from two of racing’s superpowers. Current favourite Ruling Court – an extraordinarily expensive breeze-up buy – was undeniably impressive at Sandown but The Lion In Winter achieved at least as much in our book when winning at the Curragh and looks the one to be on at around 2/1. Overlooked by Moore in favour of Ides of March – himself a ready winner back there since – it looked like greenness was going to hold him back when lugging right entering the final furlong but he found a tremendous surge to hit the front and clear away late on, all under largely hand riding. He looks a colt of considerable promise who should be more switched on for that experience.

3.00 2 pts – 5 King’s Gambit

Los Angeles’ Irish Derby win is the best piece of form on offer in the Great Voltigeur, but there has to be some doubt as to whether he’ll be at concert pitch for this after seven weeks off with big autumn targets on the horizon, and the market seems to have under-estimated the size of the task he has in trying to concede 5 lb to the likes of King’s Gambit, who looks the one to be on at the weights. Admittedly, he’s by no means a slow horse and it’s not absolutely cut and dried that he’s going to improve for the longer trip, but then again he may not need to on these terms, his Hampton Court form when he shaped best in finishing a close second to Jayarebe having been boosted when that horse came clear with Economics in a Deauville Group 2 last week. Setting such a slow gallop hardly seemed to suit him in the York Stakes last time, and there’s little danger of him having to make his own running here given the presence of Euphoric and Illinois.

3.35 No Bet Advised

Odds of around 11/8 about City of Troy are certainly tempting, he seems by far the most likely to be able to post the sort of top-class performance such a stacked field will demand, but given that this is such a deep renewal of the International, really living up to its moniker, it’s probably a bet that doesn’t need to be struck on an afternoon that’s already thrown up a couple of very solid wagers in our eyes.

4.10 1 pt – 7 Get Shirty

The lightly-raced Samui at the head of the weights is the obvious place to start in this staying handicap, comfortably the least exposed of this lot after just three starts on the Flat and a runaway winner at Killarney on his handicap debut last time out. He is 13 lb higher here, however, already with the mark of a useful handicapper, and the bookmakers are understandably taking few chances with his price in the early shows. The rest of the field are about where they should be in the weights judged on recent form, though one who could be overpriced is the old-timer Get Shirty. He’s without a win since the Old Newton Cup more than two years ago and has been prone to more than the odd stinker during that time, including at Goodwood on his most recent outing (also disappointed there in May), but prior to that he’d been a fine fourth in the Ascot Stakes and there have been other glimpses that suggest he’s back to being capable of making his presence felt from this reduced mark, enough in his price here to risk this being one of those days when he puts it all together.