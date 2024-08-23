Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for York on Friday

York

1.50 1 pt – 9 Mr Monaco

This looks a very tight race, if a little light on quality for a Heritage Handicap, very little between most of the field on Timeform ratings and, in truth, nothing knocking the eye out to be backed at the prices on Friday afternoon. As one of the two three-year-olds, however, Mr Monaco does still have a bit of untapped potential for longer distances. His form has gradually got better all season, seeming to benefit from a switch to front-running tactics when successful by four lengths at Sandown last time out. He’s been hit with an understandable 7 lb rise for that but was so strong at the finish of that well-run mile and a quarter that it’s reasonable to believe there could be better to come from him again over this still longer trip, this track set to suit his run-style should Hector Crouch adopt similarly positive tactics.

2.25 1 pt – 3 Gregory

The Lonsdale is actually a pretty tight affair but the prices on offer mean that Timeform top rated Gregory is an obvious selection. He remains lightly raced in general and especially so over two miles, a trip that clearly suits him better than shorter. Indeed, his recent third to Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup was a career-best effort on his first try at the trip and looks at least a match for anything the likes of Point Lonsdale and Vauban have done. A more galloping test at York could easily suit Gregory better than Goodwood, and if he can put even a little improvement on top of what he did that day then it’ll most likely take a high-class effort to beat him.

3.00 1 pt – 8 Shadow of Light

Most of these have already contested a pattern race and there are obvious positives to mention for the likes of The Strikin Viking, Big Mojo, and Camille Pissarro, but none of them has an insurmountable level of form and the unbeaten Shadow of Light could well improve past them. He’s created a fine impression in winning at Yarmouth and Newmarket, travelling all over his rivals when landing the odds at the latter track at the start of the month, and looks ready and able for pattern company now. That’s a view supported by his pedigree – he’s a close relative of the 2019 Middle Park winner Earthlight – and it’s worth noting that Charlie Appleby has struck the last two times he’s had a runner in the Gimcrack, with Blue Point in 2015 and Noble Style in 2022.

3.35 1 pt – 1 Bradsell

A ferocious pace is on the cards in the Nunthorpe, and the focal point could be among those drawn low courtesy of the trailblazing Ponntos (who actually could be worth a small interest at huge odds with Mickael Barazalona back on board), last year’s winner Live In The Dream and perhaps Regional as well. Low is generally the place to be in sprints at York anyway, which is a negative to the chance of Big Evs from stall 14 and maybe even Asfoora from 8, and there’s a feeling that the race could set up for Bradsell to get the perfect trail in from stall 3. It shouldn’t be forgotten that he’s already won a top five-furlong race, when getting the better of Highfield Princess in last year’s King’s Stand, and his third in this later last season year can be upgraded considering he raced in an unfavourable position. A routine win at listed level back from 11 months off at Deauville last time should leave him spot on now and there really are few negatives to his chance.

4.10 1 pt ew – 6 Reach

Reach turned over some well-fancied three-year-olds in this race last year and there’s sufficient in her price to suggest backing her to repeat the trick 12 months on. A model of consistency, she’s already run a couple of crackers in big fields over C&D this season, third behind Ron O on the latest. That was ten weeks ago but it’d be wrong to reach much into the fact that she hasn’t been since, her rating not high enough to get her into the John Smith’s Cup here then connections almost certainly opting to keep her fresh for this. An inside draw means Joanna Mason should have little trouble getting her settled and it’s worth noting that Reach has only twice run in handicaps against her own sex and she’s won them both. She’s so reliable that it’s worth backing her to place, too, most firms offering enhanced each-way terms in this race.