Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for York and Goodwood on Saturday

York

1.50 0.5 pt – 4 Haunted Dream

Whilst acknowledging the claims of the three that dominate the market on Friday afternoon, it’s harder to get excited about actually backing any of the trio at the prices. If pushed it’d likely be Enfjaar, whose form in high-end handicaps gives him every chance of making a successful transition to minor pattern company. He doesn’t have a much better chance at the weights than the extremely likeable Haunted Dream, however, and the latter is at significantly longer odds. In truth, Haunted Dream will probably win this only if the odd one or two don’t bring their ‘A’ game, but he’s such a tough and reliable gelding that it’s worth supporting him to small stakes in the hope that does happen.

2.25 1 pt – 7 Reaching High

It’s maybe the case that plenty of these could have done what Reaching High did (from a BHA mark of 81) in a Racing League handicap at Wolverhampton against older horses earlier this month, but the fact of the matter is that he was wildly impressive and it’s not as if it wasn’t fully explainable, his penultimate run having promised plenty and the step up to a mile and three-quarters clearly suiting him down to the ground. That he should have relished the longer trip is hardly surprising given that he’s by Sea The Stars out of the Gold Cup winner Estimate, and it’s not as if the Wolverhampton race even placed the emphasis that much on stamina, highly likely that this will be run at a stronger pace and on a much more galloping track to boot. Unsurprisingly, potential improvers are all over the place and there’s no denying this will take way more winning than the Wolverhampton race did, but Reaching High was so stupidly impressive that day there’s a strong chance that his new mark still substantially underestimates what he’ll be capable of now he’s over the right kind of trip.

3.00 1 pt – 8 Lake Forest

For a first prize of almost £300,000 there’s no denying this is a bang-average renewal of the City of York. Audience, Art Power and Kinross (successful in the last two runnings) were 1-2-3 in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time out and, whilst acknowledging the last-named was caught further back than ideal, it’s still stretching it to believe he’d have troubled the winner however the race had been run. Audience is the right favourite on that form, also an emphatic winner of the Lockinge on his reappearance, but his career record isn’t overly consistent and, as such, we’d rather side with the sole three-year-old Lake Forest at the prices. He was a surprise winner of a sub-standard Gimcrack here last year but has shown better form when runner-up in the Commonwealth Cup and Hackwood this season, on both occasions shaping as though sure to be at least as effective over another furlong – he won’t need to advance his form by much more to go one better in this.

3.35 1 pt – 13 Epic Poet

Alarm bells are probably already ringing all over the place within racing’s corridors of power, but yet another one should have been set off by the fact that the 2024 edition of the Ebor only just filled, Forza Orta getting the last position from a mark of 86 whereas just five years ago a BHA mark of 104 didn’t even get you in the field. In all probability, it’s not a renewal containing many notably well-treated horses, either, though Epic Poet is surely ahead of his mark judged on the way he’s shaped on all three starts this season. The last two have been especially encouraging, runner-up in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot then enduring a troubled run from a wider-than-ideal draw when fifth behind Enfjaar in a notably strong renewal of the John Smith’s Cup at this course. The trip is an unknown so far as Epic Poet is concerned, but he was finishing to really good effect over a mile and a half at Royal Ascot and it’s not as if the emphasis will be on stamina given underfoot conditions, either.

4.10 1 pt ew – 1 Commanche Falls

This isn’t the deepest race so far as big-field sprints go – a couple have managed to get into the field from well out of the weights – and it could be worth focussing on some quality performers from towards the top of the handicap. Commanche Falls hasn’t been the same force so far this season as last, when he won two listed races as well as a Group 3, but there a few factors for thinking he could bounce back now. For one thing, this will be his first handicap outing for nearly two years, and he’s got a fine record in such events, having won the Stewards’ Cup twice as well as finishing second in this race and an Ayr Gold Cup, both from higher marks than this one. Commanche Falls has also fared well in terms of draw from stall 1, with low numbers regularly favoured in York sprints and, more interestingly, has blinkers on for the first time, a move that really looks as if it could pay dividends considering he’s never been the smoothest of travellers and has spent most of his career wearing cheekpieces.

Goodwood

2.05 1 pt – 10 Tabti

The absence of Formal has robbed the Prestige of a fascinating once-raced winner but might well pave the way for another, with Tabti looking the pick of the field for potential. She created a really good impression when a wide-margin all-the-way winner of a valuable maiden at Newmarket at the start of the month, and while that form is as yet untested, an excellent timefigure, plus the profiles of those that gave closest pursuit – there were newcomers from the Gosden, Appleby and O’Brien yards among the next four home – gives it a strong look. Tabti is open to lots of improvement with that behind her and it probably won’t take too much more to see her land a race that almost never requires any more than a useful effort from the winner.

2.40 No Bet Advised

A muddling Celebration Mile is on the cards and it does looks a good spot for the progressive favourite Lead Artist. It’s true that softer ground is an unknown, but he’ll get the run of things if reprising the forward-going tactics that saw him land a course-and-distance Group 3 earlier in the month. The nature of this race seems highly unlikely to suit main market rival Sonny Liston, who’s done all his best work in big-field handicaps, while there are well-being concerns over Poker Face and doubts as to whether either of the other two will be good enough. It’s not as if the market doesn’t accurately reflect all that, though, meaning this is one to sit out for betting purposes.