Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Thursday April 16

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One selection is typically provided for Sporting Life Plus members at 5pm the night before all major ITV racedays. Then, at 11am on the morning of racing, all remaining selections will be free to view on the same page.

However, all the analysis for Thursday's televised card at Newmarket is now available.