Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

Newbury

1.50 No Bet Advised

An unappealing race from a betting angle. The Guineas/St James’s Palace fifth Alyanaabi is a deserving favourite with his sights lowered, but he’s not guaranteed to relish this longer trip either on pedigree or run style and, having raced freely at Newmarket, there’s clearly a chance he could do something similar in what threatens to be a tactical affair, the prospect of taking odds on about his chance not especially appealing. Phantom Flight has made the running on his last two starts and he’s arguably a bit longer than might have been expected in comparison to the reappearing Al Aasy, but at the same time he is held by that one on a couple of pieces of form from last season and, on the whole, it really isn’t a difficult race to sidestep.

2.25 1 pt – 10 Dancing In Paris 7/1

For the money, this isn’t as deep a handicap as might have been expected and, whilst acknowledging the claims of the Ascot Stakes third Kyle of Lochalsh, the thriving bottom-weight Dancing In Paris makes more appeal at the prices. Ian Williams’ four-year-old has had plenty of racing but he’s getting better all the time since upped in trip, last Saturday’s narrow win at Ascot plainly a career best. For us, that was a strong handicap of its type and Dancing In Paris was value for a bit more than the winning margin, idling in front before finding extra when challenged by the short-priced three-year-old Tactician, A mere 4 lb rise is lenient-looking and, the way he’s shaping, Dancing In Paris should be at least as effective on this first crack at two miles.

3.00 0.5 pt – 9 Kind of Blue 14/1

It’s hard to disagree with Regional and Elite Status bossing the market for a strong-looking renewal of the Hackwood, but at the same time it’s also hard to argue that either represents much in the way of value at 5/2 and 10/3 respectively, especially with so many of the top sprinters beating one another with unerring regularity. Kind of Blue needs to take another sizeable step forward from his Royal Ascot effort to bag a pattern race on just his fourth start but there’s enough in his price to chance him to small stakes. Considering his inexperience (he was sent off at 22/1), Kind of Blue emerged with considerable credit to finish fourth behind Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup, travelling well enough for a long way to trade as short as 3/1 in-running. That performance suggested there’s more to come from him yet, entries in all the top sprints suggesting the Fanshawe stable firmly believes that, too.

3.35 1 pt – 17 It Ain’t Two 3/1

The usual big field for the Super Sprint and the usual mix of abilities, too. The one that stands clear on Timeform ratings is It Ain’t Two and, if she reproduces the form of either of her last two starts – in-frame efforts in listed events at Newmarket and Sandown – she’ll surely be hard to beat. Both those performances are backed up by the clock, finding only the promising Aesterius too good at Sandown, where she travelled easily for a long way despite dropping back to the minimum trip. The likely end-to-end gallop of this race should again bring out the best in her and, though as a rule high numbers are disadvantaged on the sprint course at Newbury, it should be pointed out that they’ve completely dominated this particular race in recent years.

Market Rasen

2.05 – 1 pt e/w – 5 Elham Valley 16/1

Flying Fortune, on a day with which the Bowens have been synonymous for many a year, looks just about top of the list back in a handicap following a couple of near-misses but the early betting hasn’t half reflected this view since he opened at 10/1 and bigger on Thursday. The one who looks most overpriced now is Elham Valley, who shaped like a sure-fire future winner for his new yard when touched off twice at Southwell (first by stable-switcher Grivetana, then by resurgent The Big Lense) on his first two starts of the season and it’s possible he overdid an attempt to make use of his stamina back around two miles on his latest appearance. There should be no such excuses on that score on less testing ground returned to this trip and 16/1 looks too big with four places available, not least as old rival Belvedere Blast is half the price despite having finished behind Elham Valley in both those Southwell runs.

2.40 – 1 pt e/w – 3 Kihavah 8/1

A good-looking edition of the Summer Hurdle, headed in terms of name by 2023 Swinton winner Black Poppy, whose record when fresh would also provide encouragement back on the track for the first time since finishing behind Constitution Hill on Boxing Day. The handicapper has certainly taken a chance leaving him on 130 (only 6 lb above mark of Swinton win), though the fact he bled at Kempton is obviously a concern considering he’s found himself favourite in places. One for whom fitness and well-being are of little concern is Kihavah, who was in action on the Flat as recently as last weekend and, previously this year, had managed to run another fine race at York prior to doing all he could in the Copper Horse handicap at Royal Ascot. And it isn’t just that lofty Flat form that makes Kihavah the bet, as his last run over hurdles saw him use his turn of pace to see off Shallow River (winner from 9 lb higher mark since) over a longer trip at this track, a weapon that promises to be all the more potent in a well-run race back around two miles – it’s certainly hard to see five beating him with a view to an each-way bet, with firms offering a handful of places in their enhanced terms.

3.15 – 0.5 pt e/w – 9 Vintage Fizz 16/1

It’s no surprise that the Summer Plate, with its boosted prize fund of 100k, looks the hardest to solve of the three Market Rasen handicaps shown on ITV. Francky du Berlais is back for another crack, having won the race in 2021 and 2022 from BHA marks 6 lb and 8 lb higher respectively, while Lanzarote winner Boombawn looks a danger to all stepping back up to a more suitable trip for his first run in a handicap over fences. The latter may outclass them all, and it’s also hard to overlook just how well Soul Icon has been shaping in defeat on his most recent starts over fences, but a small-stakes each-way bet at longer odds on a rival who has advertised his current form over C&D very recently is the preferred option. Vintage Fizz is that suggestion, as he left the impression he was the best horse at the weights when just held by reopposing Yccs Portocervo in the ‘Summer Plate Trial’ on the penultimate meeting at this course, with a trio of left-handed jumps in the straight proving decisive. There’ll be no easy lead for his old rival this time and it could just set up for a patiently-ridden one at the top of his game like Vintage Fizz, whose profile is of steady progression as well.