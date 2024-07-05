Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

Sandown

1.50 1 pt – 2 Desperate Hero 4/1

A likely furious gallop could set this up for something ridden more patiently, but none of that contingent really appeals at the prices – Twilight Calls is the likeliest of them but has long been something of a bridle merchant – and perhaps it’s just worth taking a chance that Desperate Hero is as good as he looked when a remarkable winner in handicap company at Hamilton last month. It’s true that such a jolt of improvement came from a little out of the blue, acknowledging his fine overall strike rate, but a decidedly smart timefigure backs up the form of that four-and-a-half length win, as do the next-time wins of the second, third and fifth from a race that has, in general, worked out extremely well. Desperate Hero doesn’t have to dominate to be at his best, which is probably a good thing in a field containing Live In The Dream (who fluffed his lines at similarly short odds at Haydock a month ago), and if he can repeat that Hamilton form up in grade then he’s unlikely to be far away at the finish.

2.25 1 pt – 9 Classic 6/1

This is a hot handicap full of in-form types, including a trio in Perotto, Metal Merchant, and Holloway Boy who all ran well in the Royal Hunt Cup last time out. Each of those has plenty in their favour, but probably no more than the Timeform top rated Classic, who was a massive eyecatcher when a close second to Two Tempting over course and distance last time out. He’d have been a comfortable winner that day had he not been held up in his run when trying to improve from right out the back, and a token rise in the weights of just 1 lb clearly still leaves him well treated in his bid to gain compensation.

3.00 1 pt – 2 Clove Hitch 3/1

Soprano has a bit in hand on form in this field judged on her win in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but this race does pose different questions to that 30-runner straight-course handicap, and it remains to be seen if she can quite reproduce the form back in better company, having come up short seven times previously in listed and pattern races. There’s no shortage of viable alternatives, but Clove Hitch perhaps offers the most upside. She’s improved in huge chunks in four outings to date and was mightily impressive when thumping ordinary opposition in a fast time at Newbury last month. That form isn’t far off the standard likely to be needed here, and further progress looks very much on the cards considering the trajectory of her form.

3.35 1 pt – 1 Al Rffa (without City of Troy) 9/2

There’s little doubt that the Eclipse has cut up and that City of Troy will take all the beating if in anything like the same form as when winning the Derby. That doesn’t mean it’s a no-bet race though, as Al Riffa makes appeal in the without market. While he might not yet have fulfilled the promise of his National Stakes win at two, it’s plain that things haven’t gone entirely to plan, restricted to just four outings since, yet a couple of those pieces of form – his three-quarters-of-a-length second to Ace Impact at Deauville last summer and his close fourth in the Ganay this spring (when he had the subsequent second and third from the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes behind him) – would give him a big shout of coming out best of the rest here. It’s easy enough to forgive him a below-par effort on firm ground in the States last time and hopefully that trip hasn’t left a mark as the track and ground on Saturday should be much more suitable.

Haydock

2.05 1 pt – 2 Fouroneohfever 7/1

William Haggas’ fine record in this handicap points towards Dramatic Star, who’s bound to be suited by the longer trip on his handicap debut, but he has hinted at having a quirk or two and there are interesting handicappers in this field at bigger prices, including Fouroneohfever, who lines up with some of the strongest form claims following a fine fourth in the King George V at Royal Ascot. That was his first defeat of the season – he readily racked up a hat-trick in April and May – but it represented further progress in form terms and, even though he raced a little keenly, the way he saw it out strongly suggests he’ll have no issue with this longer trip. Indeed, the likely strong gallop should play to his strengths and, with his versatility regarding conditions another positive, everything looks in place for another chunk of progress.

2.40 1 pt – 2 Lady Boba 5/1

Tiffany probably has the highest combination of form and potential of this year’s Lancashire Oaks field but it’s a slight niggle that she’s out just over a week on from winning at Newcastle, the possibility that this becomes quite testing over a longer trip another slight concern, so we’re going to look elsewhere. There was virtually nothing between Queen of The Pride and Lady Boba in the Pinnacle Stakes here four weeks ago, and you have to throw in Sea Theme too who was a couple of places further back having started a shorter price than both of them, but the likely ground this time (it’s already easier than that day with the possibility of a fair bit more rain overnight/tomorrow morning) could well swing things in Lady Boba’s favour. While she clearly handles quicker ground, the way she powered through bad ground to land a big-field listed race in France at the end of November suggested she might be at her best with cut in the ground, while on top of that she was conceding race fitness to Queen of The Pride last month and should be cherry ripe now.

3.15 0.5 pt ew – 7 If Not Now 14/1

As if the Old Newton Cup wasn’t hard enough to unpick anyway, a shortage of front runners has the potential to complicate matters further, and may well count against the likes of Epic Poet who has to be on the shortlist after his fine Royal Ascot run. Perhaps Marquand will take the bull by the horns from a wide draw on La Yakel, but that’s not a given with him reappearing after nearly nine months off. If Not Now is one who probably would be somewhat inconvenienced by a tactical affair, but his price does account for that. Not yet exposed, he looked all at sea on the track at Epsom when let down last time, but prior to that he’d run an encouraging third at Lingfield (another track that probably didn’t suit ideally) on his reappearance on ground that may well have been quicker than ideal too, and that form hasn’t worked out too badly at all, the winner narrowly touched off in a listed race last weekend and the runner-up running two good races in defeat since. This combination of track and ground should be more in his favour, and if he takes up a fairly handy position from a low draw then it’s easy to see him being involved in the final shake-up.