Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races on Saturday.

Haydock 1.50 1 pt – 4 Live In The Dream Evens

A strong renewal of this listed race with several of these used to racing in Group company, but Live In The Dream is the one who looks to have everything in his favour and he’s fancied to get back to winning ways. He made an encouraging reappearance over C&D in the Temple, showing his usual spark from the front before being run out of things by a race-fit rival on ground that blunted his speed. Conditions will be quicker here, that race will have sharpened him up and he ought to prove very hard to pass. While Live In The Dream looks to have ideal conditions here, that’s arguably not the case for his main rivals according to Timeform ratings, Commanche Falls and Believing both having produced their best at further and yet to show that they are as good this year as they were last. 2.25 1 pt – 4 Divina Grace 9/2

Plenty in this field have something to prove, be it in terms of fitness, current wellbeing, or even effectiveness under the conditions, and, in the circumstances, it may pay to keep things simple and side with the rock-solid filly Divina Grace. She improved right through last season, signing off with a string of good efforts in the autumn, and picked up where she left off when an encouraging third at Goodwood on her reappearance a fortnight ago. She fared best of the prominent racers in a strongly-run event that day, and her usual prominent tactics are more likeably to be a help than a hindrance in this smaller field. Divina Grace has proven she can cut it against colts and geldings – she won a well-contested race in this grade at Newmarket last September – and with her reappearance behind her there’s every chance she can raise her game further still. 3.00 1 pt – 8 Night Sparkle 6/1

Fourteen runners are about twice as many as this race usually attracts and it looks very competitive even if a few are chancing their arm at this level. There are a few plausible improvers among them, but Night Sparkle arrives fit and in form following a good second in a Group 3 at York a fortnight ago and ought to be thereabouts if repeating that effort. She’s equipped to cope with a drop back to a mile and a half judged on how sweetly she went through that race, while the likely strong gallop in this should bring her stamina into play as well. 3.35 1 pt – 9 Ramazan 6/1

A bigger field than has become the norm for this race and it looks very likely to be well run given how many like to get on with things. Plenty of these are closely matched and the one that appeals most at the odds is Ramazan. His form in handicaps is just about on a par with any of these and while most of his rivals have seemingly levelled out, that isn’t the case with him, his second in the Victoria Cup another career-best and he was picked off only in the dying strides having been in front two furlongs out. His middle draw should ensure he can tuck in behind the pace and this previous C&D winner should give a good account. Beverley 2.05 0.5 pt ew – 11 Powerful Lady 9/1

Fifteen two-year-old fillies, most open to improvement, makes for a really tough race and with four or even five places with bookmakers it’s best tackled each way. There are a few viable candidates, but the one who appeals most is the Irish raider Powerful Lady. Timeform ratings say that the early Irish crop of juveniles are a considerably better bunch than their British counterparts, and although Powerful Lady was only fourth – albeit beaten just half a length – on her debut at Cork a month ago, that performance would’ve been good enough to win plenty of maidens or novices on the other side of the Irish Sea. What’s more, she was taking on colts that day – most of these rivals have only run in fillies-only company – and the next-time wins of the second and third underline the strength of the form. She’s only 3 lb off the Timeform top rated judged on that, and normal progress should be enough to see her go close. 2.40 No bet advised The four with experience in this are very closely matched on form, with just 2 lb between them on Timeform ratings. At the prices, it might be worth chancing Regal Gem, who was notably well backed before his debut at Pontefract and looked a real professional, but the race is complicated by the presence of €460,000 breeze-up buy Shareholder for Karl Burke and the free-spending Wathnan Racing. Burke has the strongest team of early juveniles of any trainer in Britain, so it’s probably significant he’s picked this £50,000 race for Shareholder, and that’s enough to sit this one out as a betting contest. 3.15 1 pt – 7 Billyb 5/1

Low-grade stuff so far as Saturday terrestrial coverage goes, and it doesn’t look as competitive as the field size suggests with plenty of these looking to simply be making up the numbers. Tropez Power is an obvious favourite given he’s well in on all-weather form and shaped quite well in a stronger race at York last time, but his strike rate is ordinary enough and he doesn’t always look to relish a battle. At the odds Billyb is a straightforward enough choice. He’s very well handicapped on his three-year-old form and though he disappointed last year for Ann Duffield, he’s dropped down the weights as a result and there was a lot to like about his debut for a new stable at York, going with enthusiasm and doing best of those to race close up. He’s well drawn to go forward once again, similar tactics rewarded more often than not here, especially on drying ground.