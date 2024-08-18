Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Pontefract on Sunday

Pontefract

15:45 No Bet Advised

A race full of newcomers for what is quite a valuable maiden so it is easy enough to pass this race over from a betting point of view. However, Powerful Glory, whose sales price increased markedly at the breeze-ups earlier this year, is a speedily-bred colt who represents a yard that had an impressive first-time-out winner at Ripon last weekend, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the market.

16:15 1pt – 5 The Cookstown Cafu

The second of The Cookstown Cafu's two C&D victories came off a 6 lb higher mark in May last year, and he went on to finish runner-up in a much more competitive event than this from a mark of 83 on his next start at Thirsk. The wheels came off slightly afterwards, but he has signalled he’s working his way back to form on his last two starts. The Cookstown Cafu was possibly at a disadvantage making his effort on the far flank in a big-field handicap at York last time, but he was only beaten two lengths, and this is arguably the weakest race he’s faced in two years. He will get a good pace to aim at and, from a nice draw in stall 3, he makes appeal at a track where he can boast an unbeaten record.

16:45 1pt – 2 Marine Wave

Rage of Bamby showed much improved form when winning a competitive handicap at York last time and, on the figures, she is the one to beat, but she hasn’t stepped up to the task on her previous starts in listed company, so she’s worth taking on at the prices. It may pay to side with the rock-solid Marine Wave, who has plenty of form at this level, notably when not far behind now-smart fillies Believing (who won this race last year) and Makarova last season. Marine Wave also arrives on the back of a career-best effort at Wolverhampton, where she was only narrowly edged out by an all-weather specialist, and she is entitled to go very close in this field on that running.

17:15 1pt – 4 Letsbefrank

It isn’t a surprise that the headgear is back on Godsend given he hung badly and nearly threw the race away over this C&D 11 days ago, and that form looks a little sketchy too as the two rivals he beat didn’t arrive in form. Letsbefrank, on the other hand, looks a much more straightforward conveyance and is progressing with each start this season. His two wins have come over shorter, but he has lost little in defeat on his last two starts at around two miles, the form of his third at York working out well, and he was beaten only by a very likeable mare at Haydock last time who was liberated by a step back up in trip. That’s arguably the best form on offer and, with this extra furlong unlikely to be a problem, this strong traveller looks the one to side with in his quest to win his third race of the Sunday Series this year which would bag connections a £100,000 bonus.

17:45 1pt – 7 Highwaygrey

Highwaygrey was well backed when registering a fifth C&D win here two starts ago, and he ran at least as well in defeat back at this course last week, moving through the race like a horse on good terms with himself, but this time unable to get past a well-treated stable-switcher who was returning from an absence. Highwaygrey was also penned in a little longer than his jockey would have probably liked and it appeals as strong form for the grade. This is slightly more competitive, but he has plenty of back form which makes him of interest and, with a solid pace looking likely, it could set up perfectly for him.

18:15 1pt – 5 Vantheman

Vantheman is building a really solid profile. He showed the benefit of a gelding operation when making a winning return and handicap debut at Newcastle and then went on to acquit himself well in some strong three-year-old handicaps on his next two starts. He was strongly supported when resuming winning ways over C&D last month, confirming he is a horse who is on an upward trajectory, and he found plenty in the closing stages to move away from some solid, older sprinters. The timefigure recorded that day was excellent, too, and he is a horse to keep on the right side from a 4 lb higher mark.

18:45 1pt – 10 Alreet Cha

Winning Point is clearly a very intriguing runner who is potentially on a lenient mark now making her handicap debut, but Alreet Cha shaped well in a better race than this at York last time and looks better value. Admittedly, she remains a maiden, but she has plenty of creditable efforts to her name, and she travelled well last time on what was her first start since undergoing a breathing operation. She has raced largely at 7f so far, but on a couple of occasions she hasn’t quite got home. Alreet Cha is entitled to strip fitter now and the drop back to 6f on a stiff track, in a race where she should have some pace to aim at, is expected to suit well. Craig Lidster also has a strike rate of 42.86% at Pontefract this season, saddling three winners from seven runners.