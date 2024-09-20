Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Newmarket, Haydock and the Curragh on Saturday

Newmarket

1.15 1 pt – 9 Geo

Of the ten runners left on Friday afternoon, five of them won a nursery on their most recent run so it’s certainly competitive. It’s hard to rule out further improvement from the likes of Naina and Magic Love, but the same is definitely true of Geo, and she looks the one to be on in our book. A step up to this trip at Newbury on her nursery debut brought about plenty of improvement, the runner-up showed better form when filling the same spot behind Naina next time, and the way Geo ground her way to the front before leaving the impression she was idling a touch late on suggests there’s a fair bit more to come from her yet, while there’s encouragement in her pedigree with regards the softer ground (her sire Mehmas had a 1-2 in the 2-y-o Group 3 at the meeting on Thursday).

1.50 1 pt – 7 Wimbledon Hawkeye

There’s plenty of potential on show in the Royal Lodge, and the race is complicated by so few being proven under conditions, but the early betting isn’t really mirroring the form book, with Wimbledon Hawkeye’s second in the Acomb surely by some way the best effort on offer for our money. The Acomb is only a Group 3 but it might well have been the best two-year-old race run in Britain so far this year, run as it was in an excellent time and with the first three pulling upwards of five lengths clear of Thursday’s Group 3 winner The Waco Kid. The way Wimbledon Hawkeye rallied into second that day – splitting once-raced winners from the O’Brien and Appleby stables – leaves no doubt that he’ll be very well suited by this step up to a mile, and if he improves even a little on that standard-setting form then it’ll take something out of the ordinary to beat him.

2.25 0.5 pt – 8 Rayevka

Babouche and Lake Victoria are both very promising fillies who’ve already reached a high level of form when successful at this level, but the former has something to prove in terms of ground and the latter looked more ready for a step up to a mile than a drop to six furlongs when landing the Moyglare a fortnight ago. There are reasons, therefore, for looking a little further down the betting, and there’s something to be said for one of the French raiders, Rayevka, at double-figure odds. She certainly looked a filly with pattern-race potential when a most impressive all-the-way winner at Chantilly earlier this month and it’s interesting that Francis-Henri Graffard – whose seven runners in Britain this year have yielded wins in the King Edward VII and King George – sees fit to pitch her into this just twelve days on.

3.00 No Bet Advised

The last three colts to win the Prix Morny have followed up in the Middle Park, and Whistlejacket must have very sound claims of making that four, that win meaning he has the best form in the book and having run a big timefigure on soft early in the season. Whether he’s far enough ahead of his rivals to make him a bet at odds on is another matter though, stablemate Ides of March quickly making a name for himself while there’s a feeling that Shadow of Light hasn’t yet shown his best either, meaning this is an easy enough race to sit out from a betting perspective.

3.40 1 pt ew – 8 Balmacara & 14 Godwinson

It’s seven years since the Cambridgeshire was run on ground Timeform assessed as being softer than good and double that since it was more testing than good to soft, so this year’s race will likely be a different test to the ones to which we’ve become accustomed. Having said that, a progressive individual with the potential to rate a fair bit higher than his current mark still has to be the first port of call when looking for the winner, and a couple that fill the bill nicely on that score are Balmacara and Godwinson.

Balmacara is a 3-y-o who has been minded so far in his career, running just once at two right at the end of the season (promising third at this track, splitting Kikkuli and Economics no less) and, bar a blip at Epsom on Oaks day, has progressed with every run this year, impressing with the way he’s gone through the race on both starts since stepping up from 7f. Both of those runs came over 1¼m at Sandown, bumping into Persica (listed winner at Ayr last weekend) on soft ground in the first of them, before producing a game effort from the front when going down narrowly to Flying Frontier last time. Testing ground over this trip at a track that can often favour those ridden prominently, even in a race as competitive as this, should be right up his street, and if there’s any advantage in being drawn low he’ll be in pole position to exploit it from stall 1.

Godwinson is a year older but similarly unexposed after just seven runs; he’s already got a strong piece of form to his name in a big-field handicap this year, was unlucky not to finish closer in a good race at York on his penultimate start, and left the impression that he had a bit in hand despite the narrow margin when scoring at Goodwood last time, his jockey putting his stick down in the final 50 yards, and he’s another for whom this trip seems absolutely perfect (winner over it at Hamilton last year).

Haydock

1.30 1 pt – 10 Whiskey Pete

If it was purely a case of suggesting one that was potentially best treated then Skipper would get the nod for this, still with potential after just four starts and an opening BHA mark of 92 arguably on the lenient side, but he’s yet to tackle conditions anything like so testing as these will be and it’s anyone’s guess whether he’ll cope. One who definitely will is the mud-loving top-weight Rhoscolyn, though a 5-lb penalty for his recent Goodwood success means he’s never been higher in the weights. It’s the one at the other end of the handicap that makes more appeal, Whiskey Pete’s season in danger of being highly anti-climactic but back to his best when chasing home a much-improved one at Ascot on his most recent outing and at least as effective on this still more testing ground. In fact, the testing ground should be in his favour as it’ll bring his proven stamina into play dropping back to a mile for the first time this season.

3.15 1 pt – 1 Wiltshire

It’s not absolutely cut and dried that Wiltshire will revel in bad ground, but at the same time it’s hard to believe connections would have waited three months for his next outing then run him under unsuitable conditions. He’s two from three from William Haggas this season (previously trained by the Meades) and has looked a sprinter to follow for both those wins, entries in the Abbaye and Champions Sprint strongly suggesting that connections feel he’s potentially better than this grade. Admittedly, Wiltshire has yet to tackle the minimum trip, but underfoot conditions will place the emphasis on stamina at the distance and, when on song, he’s shaped as though possessing more than enough speed for five furlongs.

Curragh

2.35 1 pt – 1 Hotazhell

The usual small field for the Beresford but at least a more open-looking renewal than can sometimes be the case, none of the five runners having yet reached a level associated with a typical winner. Hotazhell sets the standard and, though he was no match for Henri Matisse in the Futurity last time out, if he runs to the same level here then the others will need to improve to get past him. In truth, none of the other quartet make sufficient appeal at the prices to want to back them to do just that, all capable of further progress but none knocking the eye out as being necessarily the wrong price. As such, we’re happy to side with the standard-setting Hotazhell – he shapes as though he’ll be at least as effective stepped up to a mile for the first time and seems unlikely to get involved in any kind of battle for the early lead.