Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Newmarket and York on Saturday

Newmarket

1.15 No Bet Advised

An unappealing betting race, complicated as it is by the likes of Peace Man, Spirit Dancer and The Foxes returning from lengthy absences and Ancient Rome making his first start since a breathing operation. The promising Lead Artist and the Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane look short enough at the head of the betting, whilst Al Mubhir tends to come up short at this level, all in all a race to leave alone.

1.50 1 pt – 3 Green Storm

The Zetland is all about potential with each of the seven stepping up in trip and none having previously raced outside maiden or novice company. Green Storm perhaps has less obvious scope than the others, as the only one to have run four times, but he’s got better with each of those and was impressive when demolishing inferior rivals from the front at Yarmouth last time. That form will need improving on again here, but as strong galloper in the mould of his dam, the 2011 Ribblesdale winner Banimpire, Green Storm strikes as the type who could be well suited by this sort of test, and there’s more than enough in the price to make him worth chancing.

2.25 1 pt – 4 Silver Peak

Delacroix sets the standard in this following his second in a Group 2 at Leopardstown last time, but that form remains largely untested and it’s a bit off-putting that he spent so much of the race off the bridle. There are more appealing options at the prices, and the pick of them is surely Silver Peak for Charlie Appleby, who’s bidding to win this race for the fifth year in a row. An extraordinarily expensive buy as a yearling, Silver Peak showed a fine turn of foot when off the mark in a novice at Haydock in September, and the runner-up did his bit for the form when an eight-length winner at Pontefract earlier this week. A positive interpretation of that form suggests Silver Peak already isn’t far behind Delacroix, so, at the prices, he’s an easy choice.

3.00 1 pt – Shadow of Light [Written prior to The Lion In Winter's withdrawal]

Maybe Shadow of Light’s Middle Park win wasn’t as good as it looked – an ordinary timefigure is one reason to cast doubt over its merit – but to the eye he couldn’t have been much more impressive in sprinting away from a Group 1 winner in Whistlejacket, and even a conservative Timeform assessment has it as the best two-year-old performance of the year so far. Admittedly, that doesn’t have him far ahead of The Lion In Winter, who looks the real deal and whose Acomb win couldn’t be working out much better, but there’s a marked difference in price between the two which means Shadow of Light has to be the bet this time. He’s got the step up to seven furlongs as an avenue for further progress – he’s bred to be well suited by the trip and was never stronger than in the final furlong last time – and, unlike the favourite, has proven he can do it at Newmarket, a track where the Dip can catch out inexperienced horses.

3.40 1 pt ew – 20 Premiere Ligne

Any value towards the head of the Cesarewitch market has been well and truly squeezed over the last week or so, the Willie Mullins’ trained Sea of Sands dominating the betting after making a successful debut for the yard in a maiden hurdle at Listowel last month. He’s impossible to rule out with any confidence, as is the Emmet Mullins’ trained Jacovec Cavern, who’s presumably been held back for this after shaping really well when gambled on at Galway on his most recent outing on the Flat. The reliable Manxman should again give his running under a penalty, but it’s hard to side with him at around 10/1 when he was available at much longer odds earlier in the week. As such, it’s another consistent one whose odds are perhaps still on the generous side that gets the nod, Premiere Ligne having proved himself better than ever when upped to marathon trips on his last two starts. He finished second in well-contested handicaps on both occasions, trading odds on in-running for the third time in his last four outings when edged out by Robert Johnson over this C&D on the latest, the pair a long way clear. Premiere Ligne gets to race from the same mark here in this early-closing handicap and hails from a yard that’s made a habit of getting one in the frame in the Cesarewitch over the last decade.

York

1.30 1 pt – 1 Bolo Neighs

It’s possible Bolo Neighs was flattered when a seven-length winner of the Goffs 500, as he’d looked nothing flash in three runs prior to that and raced on the favoured stand rail, but against that is the fact he recorded an excellent timefigure, on a day at the Curragh when most of the action took place on the same part of the track. That form is more or less good enough to win an average Rockingham and this, if anything, looks a slightly substandard one, short on obvious potential improvers with the exception of second favourite Invictus Gold and Raneenn, who needs to find plenty of improvement.

2.05 1 pt ew – 5 Euchen Glen

As the betting suggests, this is wide open and, whilst it might be asking a bit much for Euchen Glen to actually win, he’s surely got a better chance of making the frame than his odds on Friday afternoon might suggest. As ever, he’s run more good races than poor ones in 2024 despite his advancing years and, though he’s been running over longer trips of late, it needs remembering that he was a fine sixth in a notably strong renewal of the John Smith’s Cup over C&D in the summer. That was on good to soft ground and, with these still more testing conditions hopefully bringing his stamina even more into play, Euchen Glen can hopefully pick his way through from off what should be a good pace to reward each-way supporters.

2.40 1 pt ew – 10 Strike Red

It was tempting to side with Summerghand from a low draw in the hope that the pace doesn’t hold up so well as it has in several of the races he’s contested of late, again never nearer when seventh in the Ayr Silver Cup last time out and back on ground softer than good for the first time this season. But he just seems to run the same type of race more often than not these days and that’s why we prefer the claims of Strike Red. He hasn’t always had the rub of the green this season, winless after eight races, but he’s shaped as if as good as ever from time to time, chiefly when runner-up over this C&D at the Ebor meeting. Since then, he’s not had much luck with the draw at Curragh and in the Ayr Gold Cup, but has bagged a favourable single-figure stall here and has always gone well with plenty of give in the ground.