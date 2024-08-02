Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Haydock on Sunday

Haydock

3.45 2 pts – 4 Solomon

Solomon has been installed a short-priced favourite for this apprentices’ handicap and it is totally understandable why, given his profile and the fact he was just two and a half lengths behind subsequent 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech off level weights on his third start. He shaped better than the bare result in a competitive contest on his handicap debut at York last time, held up in a race where it paid to race closer to the pace, and he also didn’t get the smoothest passage in the straight. That race is working out well and, under one of the more accomplished jockeys in this field, he can prove himself well handicapped.

4.15 1 pt – 2 Airspeed

A trappy nursery but Airspeed is potentially well treated now entering handicaps. He’s shown steady improvement in three starts to date, displaying ability in and around some useful types on his first two starts and opening his account in straightforward fashion at Hamilton on the latest. Admittedly, that wasn’t the strongest race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, quickening well entering the final furlong having made all. The timefigure he recorded that day gives the form substance and the way he wandered once in front suggests he had more to offer if needed. An opening mark of 78 is perfectly fair and, in a small field where he could potentially get an easy lead, he may prove hard to catch round here on ground that’s drying out all the time.

4.45 No Bet Advised

Angel Hunter sets the standard in this restricted maiden having shaped well in a couple of strong events at Sandown and Ascot, but there are several other potential improvers in there as well as a couple of interesting newcomers so it isn’t hard to pass this race over from a betting standpoint.

5.15 1pt – 6 Fair Point (NON-RUNNER)

A competitive fillies’ handicap in which the 3-y-os may hold the edge. Preference is for the Ralph Beckett-trained Fair Point, who has returned a much-improved model this season, finishing runner-up to the now-smart Socialite at Leicester in May and sluicing up when opening her account at Chester next time. She won by 20 lengths that day in what wasn’t a deep event, but the timefigure she recorded backed up the visual impression and she confirmed the form when narrowly beaten on her handicap debut over a mile at Ascot last month. Fair Point was given a positive ride that day and looked the likeliest winner inside the final furlong – she traded at 1.13 in-running on Betfair. However, she was caught by a couple coming from further back and this drop back to seven furlongs looks a positive move. The winner of that Ascot race has since been narrowly beaten in a competitive handicap and, with her earlier form working out well also, Fair Point remains a filly to be positive about.

5.45 1pt – 2 Solent Gateway

Solent Gateway has been more out than in so far this season, but as a result he’s fallen back down to a mark in the 80s, which looks attractive given he won handicaps from 91 and 94 last season. He can also boast a good record at this track, his best effort this campaign coming when runner-up to the well-handicapped Divine Comedy over C&D. Solent Gateway did run a stinker at Newmarket last time, but that was in a competitive Heritage Handicap and he finds himself in much calmer waters now. In a race where there’s little obvious early pace on paper, he could be very dangerous if allowed his own way on the front end.

6.15 1pt – 3 Existent

American Affair has rightly been installed favourite for this sprint handicap and has to command maximum respect in his bid to land the £100,000 bonus for winning three races at the Sunday Series. However, Existent makes appeal at the prices after shaping as though ready to strike at Ascot last week. Indeed, although he hasn’t won for two and a half years Existent has plenty of solid form in pattern company, notably when beaten a head by Khaadem in the Palace House Stakes in 2022 and little more than two lengths in the Temple Stakes over C&D last year. Existent would have gone very close to ending his losing run at Ascot with a clear passage, the last to come off the bridle but stuck behind horses and having to weave through for a run, and with plenty of early pace likely in this he should have things run to suit.

6.45 1pt – 7 Baba Reza

Baba Reza seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train having seen the track just six times in the last two years, but he returned from a lay-off in fine fettle when winning a C&D handicap last month it’s encouraging that he’s back out relatively quickly. That was Baba Reza’s first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he looked well ahead of his mark, going with plenty of enthusiasm and powering away in the final 100 yards. This is a deeper race, but the manner of his latest victory suggests he should be up to the task from a 7 lb higher mark.