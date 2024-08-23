Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Doncaster on Thursday

Doncaster

1.50 0.5pt ew – 9 Eartha

This is a really competitive nursery and it’s no surprise that the betting market is wide open. It’s surely an each-way race with bookmakers paying out on five or even six places, and Eartha strikes as one of the more interesting runners at double-figure odds. She confirmed the promise of her debut second when going one better in a maiden at Wetherby back in June and came back from three months off with a good third under a penalty at Southwell at the end August, when losing out only narrowly in a four-way photo in a race that produced a good timefigure. That Southwell run was over the minimum trip, but Eartha looks ready for at least six furlongs (her Wetherby win was over an extended five), which offers a clear avenue towards further improvement this time, and considering her opening mark of 79 already looks fair judged on her last two efforts, that surely makes her an interesting proposition in her first nursery.

2.25 1pt – 9 Caburn

It rarely pays to look too far down the betting in these big-field sales races. There are some solid contenders at the head of the market, and the one that tops the shortlist is Caburn, who has already landed one big pot in the Super Sprint at Newbury. He ran even better when fifth in the Gimcrack at York last time, finishing nearly two lengths ahead of the reopposing Camille Pissarro on less favourable terms than he meets that rival this time, and the way he shaped that day – he was run off his feet in the early stages before staying on – strongly suggests he’ll be suited by this longer trip. That, along with his lightly-raced profile, is a good reason to anticipate further progress that time, and considering his form is already among the best on offer, he really does look to have a lot in his favour.

3.00 0.5pt ew – 5 Elsie’s Ruan

There are some promising fillies in the May Hill, none more so than Desert Flower, who couldn’t have been much more impressive in an admittedly ordinary race at Newmarket last time. She’s dominating the betting, though, and perhaps there’s a case for taking a chance on something at a bigger price, with Elsie’s Ruan by far the most interesting of those at double-figure odds. She created a fine impression when making a winning debut in a big field at York at the end of July and showed that was no fluke when a good staying-on third in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket just over a fortnight later. That effort leaves no doubt that Elsie’s Ruan will improve again now stepping up to a mile, and it looks a good move that Gemma Tutty has given her a month off following that intensive start to her career.

3.35 1pt – 3 Night Sparkle

Sumo Sam is tempting in his bid for a repeat, though connections would have wanted a deluge rather than a drizzle – the going was softer than good when she landed this on the back of a heavy-ground win in the Lillie Langtry – as bad ground would have probably hindered others as well as suited her. She’s also got doubts over her well-being at the present, having been seen only twice this year and had a breathing operation in between, but such a comment doesn’t apply to Night Sparkle, who still has some value in her price even as favourite. She’ll have a couple of improving 3-y-os to contend with, but she finished four places ahead of one of those (Grateful) when runner-up in the Lillie Langtry and the clincher in terms of her standout claims based on 2024 form are her performances in open company, giving Trueshan most to think about in a Sandown listed race and hitting the frame in the Lonsdale Cup at the Ebor meeting, when within a handful of lengths of the first two – Vauban and Al Nayyir – and ahead of big names such as Point Lonsdale and Quickthorn. Anything similar out again just three weeks on will make her a tough nut to crack.

4.10 1pt – 10 Promethean

This will likely take plenty of winning, with so many lightly-raced three-year-olds who’ve already created a good impression in landing races this season. But the case for the sole maiden in the field is still a straightforward one to make. Promethean failed to pull up any trees as a juvenile but would seem to have come back a different model, a couple of places behind French Duke when fourth in a Newbury maiden on his return before improving further when finding only one– namely Great Chieftain, who was winning his third handicap from his last four starts - too good himself from further back than ideal in a falsely-run race on the July Course on his handicap debut. Those two runs this year have been more than three months apart but his trainer is a past master at using the patient approach to maximise potential and that Newmarket run strongly suggested he’s been given a lenient opening mark, even before factoring in the likelihood of more progress after just a handful of starts.