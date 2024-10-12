Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster on Friday

Cheltenham

1.50 No Bet Advised

The reluctance of British trainers to run their novice chasers at Cheltenham prior to the Festival has long since been an issue and it clearly still is judging by the fact that just the Adrian Keatley-trained Noble Anthem turns up against solely Irish opposition in this. The useful Path d’Oroux sets the clear standard, placed in both the Grand Annual and Red Rum last back-end and receiving weight all round in this, but at short odds it’s undoubtedly niggling that he’s still a maiden over fences after ten tries despite consistently running to a useful level. We’d have sided with Shecouldbeanything had she not opted to take up an engagement at Clonmel today, but in her absence the alternatives aren’t compelling, both Jazzy Matty and San Salvador penalised to the hilt and Noble Anthem unlikely to be good enough for all he’s taken well to chasing and hasn’t shown all he can in this sphere.

2.25 1 pt – 7 Scarface

It’s understandable that the early shows for this have Matata in short, just the type of second-season chaser that’ll prove too well treated for more exposed types at this time of year. Potential lack of fitness after six months off is hardly a concern, either, but there’s surely nothing in a general price of 9/4 at the time of compiling this preview, especially as it’s possible to make perfectly good cases for several of the opposition. One of those is Scarface, who progressed steadily last season and appeals as likely to go on again this time round, especially with his yard being in such cracking form right now. Scarface has done most of his racing at around 2½m but is a strong-travelling type when on his game and should be just as effective in a well-run race at around the minimum trip on a stiff track.

3.00 No Bet Advised

There will doubtless be plenty who fancy taking on Gale Mahler at odds on in this, the promising pair Valgrand and Brave Knight both unbeaten over hurdles and still with a fair bit of potential, too, but the favourite has also yet to taste defeat over timber and really was impressive in blowing away a fairly useful field in a listed novice at Galway last time out. A mere reproduction of that form will surely make her extremely hard to beat in this, too, and for us the race has been priced up pretty much spot on.

3.35 1 pt – 11 Strictlyadancer

The usual big field for this amateurs’ handicap chase and plenty of them have history with the race. Three of the first four from last year are again in the line-up and, of that trio, it’s the 2021 winner Strictlyadancer who makes a fair bit of appeal. He didn’t pull up many trees last season after finishing fourth in this, but his stable as a whole found it really tough going on the whole and there was much more encouragement in his fourth behind Copperhead in a veterans event at Chepstow a few weeks ago. That was Strictlyadancer’s first run for five months and he caught the eye without being given anything like a hard time, leaving the firm impression that he was being primed for another crack at this. The promising 7-lb claiming amateur Edward Vaughan has again been booked and, whilst he does need to avoid trouble given the way he tends to be ridden, Strictlyadancer really does look to have plenty going for him.

Doncaster

2.08 No Bet Advised

With half the field being unraced this is an easy race to sidestep from a betting point of view. Janey Mackers sets the standard on her debut third in a Yarmouth minor event and is highly likely to improve on that form given her yard very rarely has it’s 2-y-os ready to go first time out. Underfoot conditions will be a fair bit more testing here, however, and she’s got choicely-bred newcomers from the Gosden yard in the shape of Queen of Thieves (full sister to Cracksman) and Haggas stable in Wonder Star (Sea The Stars half-sister to three winners) in opposition.

2.43 0.5 pt ew – 12 Apiarist

Three-year-olds dominate the betting for this mile handicap but one of that age who looks to be being overlooked on Thursday afternoon is Apiarist. Admittedly he’s yet to win this year, but he’s run several very solid races in warm three-year-old handicaps at the likes of Ascot, Goodwood and York, any of which would give him a chance here. He couldn’t land a blow at Ayr last time having got stuck a little behind horses as the race was taking shape, but the return to softer ground could well see him in a better light when considering quite how well his heavy-ground York win at the end of last season has worked out. He looks worth backing each-way with every major bookie paying 4 places (Sky Bet even going 5).

3.18 1 pt – 5 Wodao

Altmore looked miles ahead of his mark when winning at Pontefract earlier in the month and is certainly not taken on lightly, however the form thus far is working out moderately to say the least, and this is a much better race. Wodao admittedly hasn’t won since the summer of his 2-y-o season, but it’s not like he’s had stacks and stacks of racing in the intervening time, and his last run was his best for some time, just touched off by another who’d dropped to a good mark with the pair of them coming well clear at Goodwood. This is the last day he can run before his new mark kicks in, he’s got a couple of other bits of bad-ground form that give him a big chance from this mark, and he seems a value alternative to the favourite.