Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Beverley, Sandown and Chester on Saturday

Beverley

1.30 1 pt – 5 Walter Hartright

The improving Quietness has already been the subject of some very shrewd placing this season, successful on four of her five starts and able to boss another thin handicap for the grade at Thirsk on her most recent one. This looks a sterner task, however, up another 5 lb and doubts as to whether she’ll be allowed her own way up front, also. As such, we’re happy to take her on with the sole three-year-old Walter Hartright, who’s also won four handicaps already this year and probably improved again when having his winning run ended by Lieber Power at Chepstow three weeks ago. That form has a stronger look to it than Quietness’ Thirsk effort and, as an uncomplicated sort who doesn’t need to lead, Walter Hartright deserves to be closer to favouritism than he is on Friday afternoon.

2.05 1 pt – 7 Staincliff

Only seven runners but a smashing renewal of the Beverley Bullet, the market on Friday afternoon having a suitably open look to it. In truth, it’d be easy to make a case for Commanche Falls, Democracy Dilemma or Blue Storm, but in receipt of weight all round it’s the three-year-old filly Staincliff who gets the nod. This clearly represents a sizeable step up in grade after she landed very short odds (by a wide margin) against moderate opposition on her belated return to action earlier in the month, but as she had as a juvenile she created an excellent impression, looking very speedy and clocking a fast relative time. There’s surely a fair bit better to come from her and this looks an ideal stepping stone for her to continue progressing through the ranks.

Sandown

1.50 1 pt – 6 Spanish Blaze

This is competitive but there aren’t many progressive profiles in the line-up and Spanish Blaze looks a very solid option from towards the top of the betting. He won twice as a two-year-old, including the nursery on this card, and has kept up the good work this time around, notching a second C&D success in June (in a race that’s worked out well) and giving a good account in three outings since. His third in a three-year-old only handicap at Goodwood at the start of August looks particularly strong form – he also did the best of the prominent racers in a well-run race that day – and there’s nothing wrong with his latest fifth in a 0-102 at Newbury either. He’s off the same mark here in what looks an easier race, and another big effort is surely on the cards back at a track that clearly suits him very well.

2.25 No bet advised

The betting for this Group 3 has a rather lop-sided look, but that’s probably justifiable with short-priced favourite Tamfana half a stone clear of her nearest rival on Timeform ratings. A repeat of the form of her in-frame efforts in Group 1s on her last three outings – she was beaten less than a length in the Guineas and the Diane, looking a bit unlucky not to win in the former – should be enough to see her capitalise on this marked drop in grade, with the drop in trip – she didn’t quite get home over a mile and a half in the Grand Prix de Paris – unlikely to pose a problem.

3.00 2 pts – 2 Involvement

There’s a temptation to side with Wonder Legend, who’s well treated on his three-year-old form, but then he’s clearly hard to train, having missed four months since an underwhelming reappearance. More appealing, therefore, is Involvement, whose win in a hotly-contested three-year-old handicap at Newmarket’s July Meeting looks some of the strongest form on offer, backed up as it is by an excellent timefigure and a subsequent wide-margin win from the third. It's arguable that Involvement should’ve run better when only fourth in a listed race at Deauville earlier this month, but that was probably a hot contest as well and there’s no doubt he faces an easier task back in handicap, especially on his first go against older horses. William Buick takes the ride for the first time, and Involvement remains sufficiently lightly raced to think he’s still capable of the improvement that’ll be needed from a mark 6 lb higher than at Newmarket.

3.35 1 pt – 4 Matauri Bay

Field of Gold impressed both visually and on the clock when successful at the July Meeting and has plenty in his favour bidding to emulate his sire Kingman, who won this for the same connections 11 years ago. It’s not as if he’s the only smart prospect in the field though, with once-raced winners Royal Playwright and Matauri Bay the pick of the opposition. The former created a fine impression at Salisbury, but the latter was almost as impressive at Leicester and looks the play at the prices. Matauri Bay was green in a rather muddling race that day, but he only needed hands and heels to get on top in the final furlong, and the runner-up has since franked the form by finishing an excellent second in the Convivial at York. That effort strongly suggested he’s got pattern-race potential, and that’s a view supported by his breeding, his full sister Aunt Pearl having won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf back in 2020.

Chester

2.40 0.5 pt – 10 Revich 10/1 general, 11/1 Betfair, 14/1 Paddy Power



A huge field and a nigh-on guaranteed furious early pace means hard-luck stories are bound to be plentiful in this. It’s not a tricky decision then to keep stakes to a minimum, fingers crossed that course specialist Revich is able to navigate his way through the field from stall 9. He’s certainly well treated if he can, lower in the weights than when successful here and at Ayr last year, and shaped as if on the way back after a spell in the doldrums when not seen to best effect in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last time out, worth noting that his stable has been going great guns of late, too.

3.15 1 pt – 8 Caius Chorister 11/4 with most firms, 16/5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Pick of the weights Caius Chorister has been disappointing of late, a failure to settle meaning she’s been unable to match the form shown on her first two starts this season, when a close second in the Sagaro and Henry II. But price is everything when it comes to deciding whether to back a horse like this, and in our view there’s enough in her price to do just that. James Doyle taking the ride is a positive, the Menuisier yard is still in excellent nick, and the tight turns of Chester might just help Caius Chorister drop the bridle more than she has been doing of late.