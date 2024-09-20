Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Ayr and Newbury on Saturday

Ayr

1.15 1 pt – 14 Austrian Theory

You really have to pick and choose when to side with runners from the Tim Easterby yard these days, a mere 7% strike rate (and huge level-stake loss) in 2024 revealing plenty about the current state of the stable, but there’s sufficient juice in Austrian Theory’s price in this to justify giving him a chance to come good from a much-reduced mark. Trained by the Johnstons prior to this year, Austrian Theory hasn’t had the run of the green on a number of occasions for the Easterby yard, including when held up in better-quality handicaps at Windsor and York on his last two starts, but at the same time he has left the impression that he retains a lot of his ability and, dropped another 3 lb since his last run, he’s now eye-catchingly treated from a mark 9 lb lower than when successful at Epsom last summer. David Allan being back in the saddle is also encouraging.

1.50 No Bet Advised

This has ended up in the ‘too difficult’ pile, none of the nine runners making sufficient appeal at the prices on Friday afternoon. The odds compilers have settled on Phantom Flight as favourite, but for us his listed penalty is likely to make him vulnerable, also well placed the way the race was run when runner-up in the Strensall last time out. Enfjaar wasn’t seen to best effect in fifth that day, caught wide early, and is worth another chance to show he can cut it outside handicap company, though there’s probably not enough in his price for us to suggest this is the time to be doing it.

2.25 1 pt – 9 King’s Merchant

Ed Bethell has kept his string ticking over nicely throughout the turf season, and, with him in particularly good form, King’s Merchant looks the way to go in this big-field handicap. Just a three-year-old, King’s Merchant has progressed gradually as the season has gone on, impressing with his strike rate and his battling qualities and he did really well to win at Thirsk on his most recent start, getting up by a neck to thwart Hiya Mate having got stuck in traffic, value for plenty extra. Whether his draw proves a good one or not remains to be seen, but historically low fares better than high in big fields at the course and he’s berthed fairly close to the likes of Brando and Paws For Thought who are likely to get on with things. In a race where progressive sorts are rather thin on the ground, he’s a clear exception.

3.00 2 pts – 11 Sky Majesty

This Group 3 is quite tightly matched on form, but in terms of potential the once-raced winner Sky Majesty towers above her rivals and she’s surely a good bet at the early prices. She might only have won by a nose at Newbury on her debut, but a review of the closing stages of that race reveals that Tom Marquand was confident of success from over a furlong out, and Sky Majesty was really motoring at the line despite him never going for his whip. There’s substance to that form anyway – the runner-up Hold A Dream won a well contested race at Yarmouth earlier this week – and everything about Sky Majesty, from that performance, to her pedigree and stable, suggests she should improve markedly and take this rise in grade in her stride.

3.35 1 pt ew – 11 Fivethousandtoone

There’s not a great deal wrong with those at the head of the market, American Affair and Jordan Electrics both thriving this year for Jim Goldie, while Ramazan and Billyjoh have already gone close in similar events this year and Rohaan continues to lurk on a very dangerous mark. But similar comments apply to Fivethousandtoone as well and, given he’s available at much bigger price, he looks the way to go. He was only a 16/1 chance when getting no run at all in the Wokingham off a BHA mark of 105 but finds himself right back to 99 now, which is only 1 lb higher than when winning the AW Sprint Championships at Newcastle in the spring. He’s run well since too, finishing fourth there in the Chipchase, behind only Montassib, Kinross and Willem Twee and he shaped much better than the bare result in the 7f City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting last time, getting to the front on the bridle there (traded at 4.0 in-running from an SP of 66/1) but weakening quickly over a trip beyond his optimum having been keen in the early stages. Back at 6f and drawn next to one of the likely pace options Sergeant Wilko (in same ownership), he can go better than his rather dismissive odds suggest.

Newbury

1.30 1 pt – 9 Adaay In Devon

Annaf sets the standard here but there’s a slight concern whether he’ll be at his best, not doing enough in the Sprint Cup (even accounting for trouble) on his return from a break last time to be confident he’ll take enough of a step forward and it’s a nagging concern that his regular rider Rossa Ryan has jumped ship. Adaay in Devon ticks plenty of boxes given her consistency, winning three times at this distance this year while her second in the Summer Stakes at York looks even better than it did at the time given how the pair she split have performed in Group 1 company since. She ought to run well whatever the conditions, but the heavy showers that fell just before racing on Friday were in her favour more than most with the possibly of further rain overnight to come too.

2.05 2 pts – 12 Waxing Gibbous

Waxing Gibbous couldn’t quite the job done when selected in this column for the Old Borough Cup at Haydock a few weeks ago, going down narrowly to Epic Poet, but she did pull the best part of five lengths clear of the rest and, with a 5 lb rise for that looking potentially lenient, she looks the pick of the weights in a race that’s probably not so deep as the Haydock one, especially as it’s far from certain that she’s done all her improving, still relatively unexposed at distances in excess of a mile and a half.

2.40 No Bet Advised

Timeform ratings point the way towards a couple of big-priced runners in this handicap. The top rated is the hard-to-train Laafi, who was tailed off at Kempton in April on his only outing so far this season but absolutely revels in the mud and still looks well treated on the form he showed when successful in a big field at Newmarket last backend. He comes with significant risks attached, though, as does the one nearest to him on the ratings, perennial slow-starter Mustazeed, who may have been worth chancing at the prices but has been declared for the last on Friday. That makes for a race that we feel is best passed over.

3.15 1 pt – 4 Defence Minister

A rare double-figure field for the Mill Reef (in the perhaps unlikely event they all stand their ground) and it promises to make for a competitive race. Shadow of Light sets the standard following a good second in the Gimcrack, but there are quite a few potential improvers up against him. Powerful Glory is obviously one of them following an impressive debut win at Pontefract, but he has found his way to the top of the betting, and, at bigger odds, the unbeaten Defence Minister looks no less promising. He defied considerable greenness when making a successful debut at Newmarket in August and was no less impressive when bursting away from his rivals for just one tap of the whip at the end of a falsely-run race at Haydock earlier this month, both efforts suggesting that he's got all the tools to hold his own at this sort of level.